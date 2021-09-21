Venom star Tom Hardy is seriously pushing for the symbiotic Sony anti-hero to crossover with the Marvel multiverse. Currently, Sony can only use characters they have the rights to, but with Sony and Marvel having come together to bring Tom Holland's Spider-Man to screens, Hardy is hopeful that, once they have proven themselves worthy, they too will brought into the MCU fold.

"Yeah, it's really hard because for me and the guys in the Venom-verse, we came together under Sony and that's who we work for, that's who we run with, that's our team, you know? And obviously we just look at it as creatives and say, "Look at all of these things we could play with." But we really have to establish ourselves as somebody that maybe they want to play with. Maybe somebody that belongs in that world first. And do you like what we represent as Venom? Is this established"

"Once it's established, we then have to continue our Venom-verse. But at the same time, we will always be looking to campaign to play with that with all the brothers and sisters who are out there, do you know what I mean? Whether we can connect the dots, that's up to the constellations, and that's above my pay grade, but we would be remiss not to think about that when we're working on the material."

Fans have been hoping for Hardy's Venom and Holland's Spidey to come face-to-face on the big screen ever since the first movie hit screens. So far, this has not taken place, but Hardy is confident that, thanks in part to the emergence of the madness of the multiverse, this is closer to happening than ever before, perhaps in Venom 3. "There's a Venom-Verse, there's a Spider-Verse, there's multiverses, there's all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally and forward in time," Hardy said recently when discussing Venom's future. "I think with the right people and the right planning, and feedback from the audience, and understanding it's about making the right choices at the right time... Even with foresight of understanding where things may go already or they wish to go, it's a combination of all those in the alchemy of what it will be."

While the Venom-verse and Spider-verse remain separate at present, it seems that the next installment in the Sony franchise, Morbius, will begin a gradual culmination of the two, with Michael Keaton's Vulture due to make an appearance. There have even been rumblings that Venom will appear in upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, with some fans convinced they have spotted the hulking extra-terrestrial in the recent trailer. This particular fire has been further fuelled by Hardy himself, who was recently spotted sporting a Spider-Man: No Way Home production crew cap. In any case, Tom Hardy clearly wants Venom to enter the Spider-Verse at some point, and, to use the actor's words, the studio would indeed be "remiss" not to bring the iconic rivals together on the big screen.

For now, Tom Hardy has enough to deal with in Woody Harrelson's villainous Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage in upcoming sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on October 1, 2021, after being delayed from an initial October 2020 date due the ongoing global situation. This comes to us courtesy of ScreenRant.