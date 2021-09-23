Venom: Let There Be Carnage is almost upon us, and now, several new clips have teased the return of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote pal. The first clip gives us a good idea of the kind of bickering between the duo that provided many of the first movie's highlights, as Eddie and Venom argue like an old married couple about boundaries and how hard it is to share your body with some human-eating goo.

The second slice of footage adds Stephen Graham's Detective Mulligan to the fray, and he comes close to being Venom's next meal. In the pages of Marvel comics, Mulligan eventually bonds with his own symbiote, Toxin, and while it has not been revealed whether this is happening in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the movie is likely to tease this outcome in a future installment.

The next Venom 2 clip brings together Woody Harrelson's serial killer Cletus Kasady and Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock. Now on death row, Cletus requests a final meeting with Brock, which he seemingly uses to berate the crusading journalist before being attacked by Venom. This is likely the scene that will lead to Cletus obtaining a small piece of the symbiote and thus become Carnage.

The final clip introduces us to Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison AKA Shriek, a supervillain with the power of a sonic scream. In the footage, she is being kept in a soundproofed prison but, despite all the protections, she still manages to be plenty terrifying...

Directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars as Hardy as both Eddie Brock and Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson. Sony's highly anticipated sequel picks up over a year after the events of Venom(2018), with investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggling to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has already screened for a lucky few, most of whom could not contain their excitement over a mysterious post-credits scene. While the details of the scene remain a secret (unless you want to look up the rumored leaks) it's likely that it will lay the foundations of what's to come next in Sony's Venom-verse franchise.

With future Venom adventures in mind, Tom Hardy recently revelaed his hopes for the character to meet Tom Holland's Spider-Man on the big screen. "There's a Venom-Verse, there's a Spider-Verse, there's multiverses, there's all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally and forward in time," the actor said. "I think with the right people and the right planning, and feedback from the audience, and understanding it's about making the right choices at the right time... Even with foresight of understanding where things may go already or they wish to go, it's a combination of all those in the alchemy of what it will be."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on October 1, 2021, after being delayed from an initial October 2020 date due the ongoing global situation.