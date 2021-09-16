The first reactions to upcoming Sony/Marvel sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage included a lot of overly-excited talk of a thrilling post-credits scene, the details of which have now apparently leaked. While no video has yet surfaced, some difficult-to-decipher audio and a detailed description have now hit the net, and it's easy to see why fans are going oh so crazy for this particular stinger.

If you (really) cannot wait for the movie to come out, then you can find one such description on Reddit, and while it has not been confirmed in any sort of official capacity, it certainly sounds legit, and is highly suggestive of where Sony plans to take the further adventures of Venom and Eddie Brock.

Picking up over a year after the events of the first Venom, which hit screens and lit up the box office back in 2018, Venom: Let There Be Carnage finds investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggling to adjust to his new life now that he is bonded with the mysterious alien symbiote known as Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his floundering career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who made his debut during the post-credits scene of the first movie.

This time, Cletus has a much bigger role in the proceedings, becoming the host of the symbiote known as Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Covered in spikes and tentacles, Cletus and Carnage have a very different idea of what to do with their newfound power to Eddie and Venom, forcing the anti-heroic pair to once again work together to save the world.

Speaking of further adventures, Hardy recently revealed that he has already been thinking about a third outing for the crusading journalist and his human-eating pal. "I'm thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same time," the actor said of Venom 3. "A third won't be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio were really, really pleased with number two."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis has his own ideas about where to take Venom, with the actor and filmmaker teasing an eventual face-off between the anti-hero and Tom Holland's Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man. "Look, that's the question on everyone's lips," Serkis said recently to IGN. "They want to know if Venom is gonna meet Spider-Man, but personally, it's never gonna happen. I'm only joking, of course it's gonna happen!"

The idea of a Venom versus Spider-Man match-up has also been echoed by Hardy, who said of the potential crossover, "Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don't see why it couldn't be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what's right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field."

Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, a district attorney and Brock's ex-fiancée; Reid Scott as Dan Lewis, Anne's new fiancé Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison AKA Shriek, Kasady's villainous love interest; and Stephen Graham as Mulligan, a detective with a personal vendetta against both Eddie Brock and Cletus Kasady alongside Hardy and Harrelson. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on October 1, 2021.