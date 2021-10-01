For the folks out there who haven't seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage and intend to, this article is not for you. If you want to discuss the epic post-credit scene, come on in! WARNING! No turning back now! Alright, let's theorize!

In the Venom 2 post-credit scene, Eddie Brock has been transported from his own universe to the MCU?! Eddie is lying on a bed in some dive motel room, and the room transforms into a swankier place. People paying attention can see that aspects of the room appear to 'glitch' in a familiar way. In the Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie way! We all know those glitches point to a shifting of universes. When the room rights itself, we can see J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) reporting about Peter Parker being Spider-Man, with a glimpse of Tom Holland's character in the Spider-Man suit, sans mask.

While Sony hasn't announced a third installment, Tom Hardy has been vocal about not only the next tale, but one involving Spider-Man.

"I wouldn't be doing the job if I wasn't awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that," Tom Hardy also said of a potential Spidey crossover, via Esquire. "Obviously, that's a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that. Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don't see why it couldn't be."

I believe we just Evel Knieveled that canyon! Welcome to the MCU, Eddie! While technically a Marvel character, it's under the Sony tent pole, and is not part of the MCU (yet!). The deal Sony struck with Disney to allow Spider-Man to appear in the MCU ended in 2019, begging the question of his return. Though the details are unknown, the studios did bang out an agreement for a two film deal, one being Spider-Man: No Way Home and a team-up. Could this be our next Venom installment?

Next! How did Eddie and Venom shift universes? The only thing we truly know is neither Eddie nor Venom had any part in making it happen. Eddie believes Venom is the cause, but the confusion and fear from Venom proves that he didn't cause it. It also shows a different process of shifting through the multiverse. While portals were used for the teleportation in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Eddie's world simply shifts around him. This could very well point to someone else causing the universe shift. And this is all probably tied to the events we say in Loki and the Spider-man: No Way Home trailer. We are in the Marvel multiverse now, and it's bringing some big surprises along with it.

Fans are already speculating from the footage seen in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, Peter Parker and Doctor Strange could be to blame for toying with multiverse and the resulting consequences. And if this is the case, the possibilities are endless. I'm sure with Sony and Disney, along with the writers and directors putting their heads together, we are in for some epic match-ups. After all, with 31 new Marvel projects coming from Disney, again, the possibilities are endless.