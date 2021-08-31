Carnage unleashes his tentacles and wreaks havoc worthy of his name on the newest poster for upcoming comic book movie sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The official promo, which once again confirms the October 15 theatrical release date, also offers a further look at Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, and Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison AKA Shriek.

#Carnage is coming. The fight begins in #Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 15. pic.twitter.com/Y8qlTNpTc9 — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) August 31, 2021

The upcoming Sony sequel follows on from 2018's Venom, which introduced audiences to Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who becomes the host of an alien symbiote giving him a violent alter-ego, Venom: Let There Be Carnage picks up a year later, as Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante.

Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy who reprises the dual role of both Eddie Brock and Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage.

Lord of the Rings and War for the Planet of the Apes star Andy Serkis will sit in the director's chair this time around, with the actor and filmmaker hoping to use his experience portraying CGI characters to convincingly bring the fan-favorite villain, Carnage, to life on the big screen. "Digital characters have got to seriously act," Serkis explained previously. "They've got to be totally believable."

The director has also recently outlined his vision for the two title characters, setting out to ensure that audiences could tell the difference between them outside of them just being different colors. "I wanted to find a physical vocabulary for Carnage that was entirely different to Venom's," the director says before adding that "everything was always entirely underpinned by reality and a truth."

While the critical reception to the first outing for Venom was less than desirable, audiences took to it well, with the movie succeeding at box office, becoming the seventh-highest-grossing movie of that year with over $856 million worldwide. According to Hardy, Sony are extremely pleased with the sequel, with the actor already thinking about a third outing for Eddie Brock and his gooey, symbiotic pal. "I'm thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same time... A third won't be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio were really, really pleased with number two," Hardy said recently.

After a series of delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on October 15, 2021, after being pushed back from an initial October 2020 date due to the ongoing global situation. There have been recent rumors of the movie being moved again to January 2022, however this had now been batted back and denied, with all of the recent marketing material, including this poster, carrying the October release date.