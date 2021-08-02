Venom: Let There Be Carnage has just gotten a new trailer ahead of its anticipated premiere in theaters next month, showing us more of Woody Harrelson as Carnage along with Tom Hardy's return as Eddie Brock. A previous trailer was released in May, and on Monday, Sony released another trailer with tons of exciting new footage. You can take a look at the latest Venom 2 footage below.

Andy Serkis directs Venom: Let There Be Carnage using a screenplay by Kelly Marcel. Tom Hardy, who returns to the role of Eddie Brock, also contributed to the story for Venom 2. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker produced with Hardy and Marcel.

The sequel also brings back Woody Harrelson as Carnage after first introducing the character in a post-credit scene at the end of Venom. Venom: Let There Be Carnage also stars Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Naomie Harris as Shriek, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis, and Stephen Graham as Mulligan.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set over a year after the events of Venom, with journalist Eddie Brock struggling to adjust to his new life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom. This time he will be challenged by serial killer Cletus Kasady, who similarly becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes from prison after a failed execution. While Hardy uses Venom's assistance to become a vigilante, Kasady only wants to cause carnage as, well, Carnage.

"I really believed in [original Venom director Ruben Fleischer]," said Harrelson, of taking the role, via Empire. "I never did anything where I hadn't seen a script. Just rolling the dice. I hoped everything would work out. Even though Ruben didn't direct, my good buddy Andy Serkis directed and made me feel so comfortable. It's really cool that he came on."

Of what to expect from the movie, Harrelson added: "I better not talk specifics. I'm happy I got to do it. I wish I could say I've seen it and know it's great, but I'm pretty hopeful that it is great."

"This character was so much fun to work on in design and to take [from] the comic world," Serkis said in a separate interview with IGN. "It was wonderful having the opportunity to take this character that's never been seen before on screen, as much as you do get to know him in our story and to really play with the physicality, how he moves, how he extrudes his tentacles."

The first Venom was written by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg with Kelly Marcel. Though Sony wasn't expecting the movie to become such a smash hit, it was a bit of a shock when Venom pulled in more than $856 million at the box office. Not only did the success get a sequel ordered, it has helped launch a new cinematic universe that will also include other upcoming movies like Kraven the Hunter and Morbius.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released on Sept. 15, 2021, in the UK followed by a release date of Sept. 24 in the United States. The movie was originally set to premiere in October 2020, but like many other big name projects, it was postponed because of the pandemic. The new trailer comes to us from Sony Pictures Entertainment.