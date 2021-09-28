Carnage is born from death in the latest clip from upcoming Sony sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The exciting new footage features Woody Harrelson as serial killer Cletus Kasady, whose body is taken over by the fan-favorite symbiote villain during his execution, saving the psychotic murderer from certain death and at last bringing Carnage to the big screen.

Cletus Kasady transforms into #Carnage for the first time in this brand new clip from #VenomLetThereBeCarnage! pic.twitter.com/4J9IIxYcRO — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) September 27, 2021

Made up of a series of money shots, the likes of which fans of the Marvel supervillain have been longing for for quite some time, the clip teases just some of the chaos and destruction that is sure to be carried out by the alien invader. Sporting the same color scheme and tentacled look as in the pages of Marvel comics, this silver screen version of Carnage will have a variety of different powers with which to carry out his evil schemes.

"His arms and legs have the same priority as his other tentacles. He's like the Vitruvian Man," VFX supervisor Sheena Duggal previously explained. "Ultimately it's like fighting a creature who is made of barbed wire and like a bramble bush - he's so vicious and weaponized and powerful and dangerous. Even if he just swipes you with a tentacle, he's all covered in razors and barbs, you're just going to stick to him and be torn to shreds."

Picking up over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

Directed by Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Hardy as both Eddie Brock and his alien alter ego Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage.

Despite the critical bashing received by the first movie, audiences are excited to return to the world of Venom, with many wondering whether it will finally hint at (or even include) a cameo or crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland. Whether Holland or Spidey will feature remains to be seen, but star Tom Hardy has recently revealed his hopes for the characters to meet eventually. "There's a Venom-Verse, there's a Spider-Verse, there's multiverses, there's all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally and forward in time," the actor said. "I think with the right people and the right planning, and feedback from the audience, and understanding it's about making the right choices at the right time... Even with foresight of understanding where things may go already or they wish to go, it's a combination of all those in the alchemy of what it will be."

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait too much longer to see Venom take on Carnage, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage due to be released on October 1, 2021, having been delayed from an initial October 2020 date due to the ongoing global situation. This comes to us courtesy of One Take News.

