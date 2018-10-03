Last weekend saw Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish top the box office with their comedy Night School. But that success will be relatively short-lived as a couple of big time newcomers are arriving in theaters this weekend. Sony's Venom and the Lady Gaga starring A Star Is Born are both set to do quite well for themselves this weekend, but despite quite a bit of negative buzz, it's the latest comic book flick that looks to land in the top spot.

Venom, which stars Tom Hardy in the lead role as Eddie Brock, the man who becomes the titular character, is looking at a possible opening as high as $70 million. Though, a wave of negative buzz, part of which was fueled by Lady Gaga fans creating fake accounts, may curtail that a bit. As of this writing, the Marvel Comics adaptation sits at a very poor 33% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite that, the movie should managed to break the October opening weekend record, which is currently held by Gravity. Alfonso Cuaron's space epic earned $55.8 million when it debuted in 2013.

On the flipside, A Star Is Born has been earning rave reviews since it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. Lady Gaga stars opposite Bradley Cooper, who also directed the remake. Given the positive buzz and Gaga's big fanbase, the movie should do quite well for itself as the awards season hopeful should bring in around $30 million. That's on the higher side of most estimates, but it has the star power to get the job done.

Last weekend's champion will likely settle for the number three box office spot, as Night School looks to bring in another $14 million or so. However, if the family-friendly crowd shows up more strongly in support of Smallfoot, also entering its second weekend, the animated feature could wind up in the number three spot as well. Expect to see Smallfoot add another $13 to $14 million or so to its total this weekend as well.

Rounding out the top five should be director Eli Roth's The House With a Clock in its Walls, which has been doing reasonably well for itself so far. The Jack Black and Cate Blanchett kid-friendly adventure should add another $7 to $8 million this weekend. Also, keep an eye out for The Hate U Give, which opens in limited release this weekend. The movie has earned stellar reviews and could wind up being an awards season hopeful. Loving Pablo will also open in limited release on just ten screens this weekend. Be sure to check out our weekend box office predictions and check back with us on Sunday for the full list of estimates. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.