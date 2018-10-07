Sony's Venom proved to be a monster at this weekend's box office, earning over $80 million domestically and $125.2 million overseas for a massive grand total of $205.2 million worldwide. The Tom Hardy-starring superhero movie easily took the number one spot and broke the record for highest October debut in box office history, beating the previous winner, Gravity by over 43 percent. Coming in at number two this weekend was the debut of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born, which took in $41.2 million. Both films came in well above their initial predictions.

Smallfoot took in $14.9 million this weekend, which was enough to take the number three box office position. The animated movie features the voices of Channing Tatum, Zendaya, James Cordon, LeBron James, Danny DeVito, and Common. Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish's Night School fell over 55 percent from last weekend, earning $12.2 million and taking the number four spot at this weekend's box office.

Eli Roth's The House With A Clock In Its Walls fell two spots to number five this weekend, having brought in $7.2 million. The Jack Black-led film has been getting positive reviews from critics, but only holds a 67 percent Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The number six spot went to A Simple Favor, which earned $3.4 million this weekend. The movie stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick and has brought in over $76.4 million worldwide since its debut four weeks ago.

The Nun took in $2.6 million this weekend, which was enough for the seventh spot. The horror movie has been a huge success at the box office since its debut and has earned over $346.6 million worldwide to date. Hell Fest brought in just over $2 million this weekend, taking the number eight spot. The horror film hasn't been doing so hot with fans and critics, but it's still in this weekend's top ten.

Crazy Rich Asians also made a little over $2 million at this weekend's box office, which was enough to take the number nine spot. The movie has earner over $225.9 million worldwide since its debut, with most of that money coming from North America. Shane Black's The Predator was barely able to hang in with the rest of the top ten, but earned $900,000 this weekend, which was enough to take the tenth spot. While the film has been trashed by critics, it was able to stay in the top ten for another weekend. You can check out Box Office Mojo for the rest of this weekend's box office numbers.