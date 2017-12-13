Although Sony Pictures' Venom already in production, with filming starting in late October, it's never too late to add a new cast member. A new report surfaced today which revealed that Woody Harrelson is in talks to sign on, reportedly to play "a henchman of sorts," although there is no indication that this character has roots in the Marvel Comics, and it remains unclear when we'll find out more about this character. It also remains unclear how many more roles need to be filled out as production keeps rolling.

This report comes just a few days after Tom Hardy confirmed Venom is based on Lethal Protector comics, with the actor adding that this character will be very important for the Marvel Universe, during an appearance at Brazil's Comic-Con Experience last weekend. The actor wouldn't clarify what he meant by "Marvel Universe," if he meant the Spider-Man universe Sony is creating, or the Marvel Cinematic Universe shepherded by Marvel Studios, but regardless, it certainly seems that the studio has big plans for this character. How Woody Harrelson's character fits into these plans remains unclear at this time though.

The Lethal Protector comics debuted in the 1990s, which served as a reinvention of the Venom character, a.k.a. Eddie Brock. That series showed Brock moving to San Francisco, but there hasn't been any indication if this story will be set in the Bay Area. The comics followed Brock as he became hunted down by the Life Foundation, an organization trying to harness the power of the Venom symbiote, which resulted in five new symbiotes being created, and it is believed this is how the villain Carnage will be introduced.

We reported in June that Carnage will be the main villain in Venom, with Riz Ahmed rumored to be playing Cletus Kasady, although that was also never confirmed. Regardless of who Woody Harrelson ends up playing, he joins a cast that includes Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, Michelle Williams, rumored to be the Bride of Venom, Jenny Slate, Reid Scott, Michelle Lee and Scott Haze. Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) is directing from a script by Kelly Marcel, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, based on characters created by Todd MacFarlane and David Michelinie.

This role reunites Woody Harrelson with his Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer, with this movie also set to kick off Sony's Marvel Universe, that will not be connected to Tom Holland's Spider-Man character from Marvel/Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Woody Harrelson is coming off a big year in 2017, where he starred in the indie comedy Wilson, the summer blockbuster sequel War For the Planet of the Apes and indie dramas The Glass Castle and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Next year he will star in the controversial Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is still set for release on May 25, 2018. Variety broke this casting news earlier today.