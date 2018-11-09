Venom refuses to stop devouring box office dollars at home and abroad. Sony has finally released the movie in China and the early results are very promising, as the comic book flick has already started breaking box office records. While it was already pretty much a guarantee that it was going to happen, a sequel is now not only sure to be announced sooner rather than later, but the studio may even want to try and put it on the fast track.

According to analysts, Venom made an estimated $34.7 million on Friday in China, which includes $2.5 million earned during Thursday previews. That now makes for the best single day for a solo superhero movie title, besting Captain America: Civil War, which earned $30 million upon its debut in the country. The record for the highest opening day for any superhero movie still belongs to Avengers: Infinity War, which earned $71 million earlier this year. It's now expected that the Marvel comics adaptation, which features Tom Hardy in the lead role, will bring in $100 million or more during its first three days in release. That means Venom won't just be further exceeding expectations, it will ultimately become one of the biggest hits of the year overall.

Prior to being released in China this weekend, the movie had grossed $545.8 million worldwide. Working from a reported budget of $100 million, that already makes this venture a success, even if to doesn't make another dime. But with what's expected to come in over the weekend, Venom will be looking at a global total of around $650 million come Monday. That means it will likely surpass Ant-Man and the Wasp to become the seventh biggest movie at the global box office in 2018, behind Deadpool 2, which earned $734.2 million during its run.

The surprising total is notable for a few reasons. For one, critics largely panned Venom, which comes from Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer. As of this writing, the movie holds a measly 29 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the ever-important audience rating sits at 87 percent, which is key. Even if certain audience members are enjoying the movie for unintended reasons, it's clearly working. This helps ensure that Sony can move ahead with some of their other planned Spider-Man spin-offs with confidence. It also means Marvel Studios is far less likely to actually get the rights back to Spider-Man from Sony in the future. Unless Disney decides to flex some muscle eventually buy Sony as well.

Point being, this is a certifiable hit that has given Sony a new leg to stand on in the superhero movie game. Expect to see Venom 2 as soon as they can get the team back together and expect to see Morbius, in addition to other projects such as the Kraven the Hunter movie and Nightwatch, possibly on the fast track. This news was previously reported by Forbes.