A new clip from Venom has been released. Sony is in the two-minute drill for their upcoming comic book flick and they have been absolutely assaulting the internet with marketing for what they hope will be the start to a cinematic universe of sorts. This latest clip shows some of the violent action set to be unleashed in the Marvel Comics adaptation, but it also shows why going for the PG-13 crowd may have been a mistake.

The clip starts with Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock looking sweaty, nervous and worse for wear. Coming out of an alleyway, he's facing down an entire SWAT team. The symbiote that has bonded with Brock has no intentions on going with the officers peacefully, so Venom shows himself and it turns into a hopeless barrage of bullets and gas grenades as the big, black, powerful figure rips through them effortlessly. There's even a Wilhelm scream thrown in there for good measure.

It's entertaining enough as a clip and director Ruben Fleischer doesn't seem to have any trouble executing an effective action sequence. Venom himself looks pretty good and there's a lot of energy to it. But this is inherently a very violent and unhinged character. The one thing that is terribly clear in the clip is that they were forced to hold back. Venom could have handled this situation with far more ferocity, and at times he looks like he should have. The studio decided they wanted to cast a wider net, so they made this movie the PG-13 way. Perhaps that will ultimately pay off at the box office, but it's hard not to wonder what we're missing out on after seeing this clip.

The studio has a lot riding on this. While Spider-Man is busy hanging out with The Avengers over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony still has literally hundreds of characters tangentially related to the webslinger that are just sitting around collecting dust. The hope is that they can use Venom as a springboard to craft other standalone movies, that could eventually intersect with one another, using these characters. They're already developing projects centered around characters such as Morbius the Living Vampire, Black Cat, Silver Sable, Kraven the Hunter and Nightwatch. But that all hinges on whether or not this movie is successful.

Aside from Tom Hardy, the cast includes Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate and Woody Harrelson, who has been totally absent from the trailers up to this point. It's expected that Harrelson will have a minor role, possibly in a post-credit sequence, with many fans hoping he's being set up as Carnage for a potential sequel. Ruben Fleischer has expressed his desire to use Carnage in the future, assuming they get to make more movies. Venom is set to hit theaters on October 5. Be sure to check out the brand new clip from the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel for yourself below.