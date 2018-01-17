Sony's highly-anticipated Venom is still in production, and an interesting wrinkle was presented yesterday, when it was revealed that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will in fact be featured in this spin-off. There had been numerous instances where it was stated that Spidey would not be showcased in this movie, and it seems that's actually true, according to a new report. During an episode of the Collider Heroes podcast, host Jon Schnepp revealed that Tom Holland was in fact filming scenes on the Venom set, but as Peter Parker, not Spider-Man.

"Tom Holland was on set filming scenes on Venom for at least two days as Peter Parker. Okay, so I'm not saying Spider-Man is in the film. When I say Tom Holland's Spider-Man is in the film, I'm saying Peter Parker is in the film. This is a cameo. I don't know what it is. I didn't read the script."

Jon Schnepp, who broke the original news yesterday about Tom Holland being in Venom, went on to address the nay-saying fans, who stated that Tom Holland's presence didn't make sense, because Venom is rumored to be kicking off an R-rated Marvel universe for Sony. He added that it still hasn't been confirmed that this will be R-rated and that it still could be a PG-13 movie, although nothing is set in stone yet. Sony Pictures has not confirmed the validity of this report, nor do we expect them to, although if he was actually on the set, it will be interesting if any photos will surface from the scenes he shot.

Along with the Spider-Man/Peter Parker news yesterday, Tom Hardy seemingly confirmed that Carnage is the main villain in Venom, after the actor posted some Carnage artwork on his Instagram page, before deleting it shortly thereafter. There were previously rumors that Riz Ahmed's character was Carnage, but the actor was spotted on the set last month, and just from his costume alone, it was clear he wasn't playing Carnage. Instead, another report revealed that the actor is playing Dr. Carlton Drake, leader of the Life Foundation, who wants to tap into the symbiote attached to Eddie Brock.

Michelle Williams also recently confirmed that she is playing Anne Weying, a lawyer and ex-wife to Eddie Brock, who, in the comics, becomes She-Venom, a.k.a. The Bride of Venom. Whether She-Venom's story is explored in this movie remains to be seen. The cast also includes Woody Harrelson, who reunites with his Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer on this film, Jenny Slate and Reid Scott, with the director working from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. Sony has set an October 5 release date for Venom, putting it up against against 20th Century Fox's Bad Times at the El Royale and Warner Bros. A Star Is Born. Take a look at the Collider Heroes podcast below, with the Peter Parker/Venom talk happening right away in the opening moments.