It's no secret that Venom is a flawed movie scattered with random plot holes, despite still being a rather entertaining flick. Ruben Fleischer, the director of Venom, has now opened up about one of the more prominent plot holes in his dark and gritty anti-hero movie. Warning: minor spoilers for Venom lie ahead.

The movie opens up with the Life Foundation's spaceship crashing somewhere in Malaysia, with one of the symbiotes contained on the ship, Riot, escaping by taking over the body of a medic. For the next half of the movie, we see Riot moving from person to person across the globe, slowing making his way to his target, Carlton Drake, who he remains in for the rest of the movie.

While the concept of Riot moving from person to person makes enough sense, there is one particular part in the villain's journey that certainly irritated quite a few fans. After Riot takes control of his second target in the movie, an elderly woman in Malaysia, there is a massive six month gap in the story. During this six month gap, it was revealed that Riot achieved absolutely nothing in the new body, and had only found his way to a Malaysian airport.

Outside of this six month hole, Riot had been rather productive, moving across the globe in a rather fast time. The time jump left audience members scratching their heads, wondering what in the world Riot was doing during this extended time period that the movie just skipped over. Now, in an interview, Ruben Fleischer has explained why this plot hole occurred.

"Our idea was that Riot was using up the life force of whoever he took, and then he jumped ship when he'd consumed them and then find a new host to carry him further on his journey. ...Yeah, that's a good question. That's one of our few - hopefully - few logic bumps. But we had to have a passage of time in order to show Eddie's downfall, and that was the one thing that doesn't entirely track... But I like to think that old lady was going around murdering all throughout Malaysia, and she was just having a good old time just shooting shards through different people in Malaysia."

While his response doesn't really fix the plot hole, it is an understandable explanation. Realistically, the only other option for this six month gap would have been to feature a montage of Riot travelling from person to person in order to cover the time period, which would have been absolutely redundant, although it might have been fun to watch if a song like "One Way Or Another" was playing in the background.

Though this was just one of many plot holes in Venom, it's still nice to get an answer from Fleischer's interview with Gamespot. Riot's journey during the first half of the movie was merely a subplot, making the main plot regarding Eddie's journey much more important to focus on. Many superhero movies (specifically those made by Sony) have had a bad habit of putting more focus on the villain than the hero, so all things considered, we should be rather thankful that they did skip over this massive gap in Riot's journey.