Like it or not, Venom is in theaters this weekend. Fans have had mixed reactions to everything from the PG-13 rating to the footage they've seen since the first trailer arrived. Early reactions are starting to show up on Twitter as the movie held its premiere in Los Angeles last night, and well, they are as mixed as you'd think they would be.

It does seem like everyone is excited by the Venom post-credit scene, though.

I’m *fascinated* with VENOM. The cast seems to all know they’re in a darker superhero movie, except Tom Hardy who is basically remaking Jim Carrey’s Liar Liar. I kinda loved watching this movie, in a Rocky Horror type of way. At one point Tom Hardy and Venom make out. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 2, 2018

Action-sequences and Eddie and Venom's odd relationship are the highlights of #Venom but if Sony wants to move forward with a universe, it needs to just keep the few parts that work and scrap the large portion which does t. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 2, 2018

Social embargo for #Venom is up. I talk about this a lot in my review but this is a movie that somehow slipped through a wormhole from 2004. That's my biggest take. It's a movie that spilled from the pre-MCU era through a crack in time and space. — The Mothmeg 🔜 NYCC (@rustypolished) October 2, 2018

Tom Hardy's performance in #Venom is either Johnny Depp in the first PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN or Chris Klein in STREET FIGHTER: THE LEGEND OF CHUN-LI. Either way, it's not boring. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 2, 2018

Significant chunks of #Venom don’t work *at all* but there is some serious charm to the Eddie/Venom relationship. Not sure I had the intended reactions to some scenes but fun is fun - even when it’s totally ridiculous, right? It’s too bad they didn’t go for the R rating though. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) October 2, 2018

#Venom is a one-man buddy film bonded with an antihero origin story. And Tom Hardy pulls it off like only he can pic.twitter.com/d2AblUvWjF — Chris Sylvia (@sylvioso) October 2, 2018

#Venom wasn’t as bad as everyone was saying it was going to be. Tom Hardy is and always will be a great actor, and I laughed a lot — but I’m not sure whether that was intentional or not. Post-credit scene is 🔥 — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) October 2, 2018

Sorry to say that #Venom is pretty much a complete failure - a tonal mess that feels 15 years old, ignoring the storytelling strides that the superhero genre has made in recent years.



A few fun Venom-centric moments aside, it has nearly nothing to offer. Don't get your hopes up. — Tom Horrorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) October 2, 2018

One of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters takes center stage as Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) becomes the host for the alien symbiote Venom. As a journalist, Eddie has been trying to take down the notorious founder of the Life Foundation, genius Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) - and that obsession ruined his career and his relationship with his girlfriend, Anne Weying (Michelle Williams). Upon investigating one of Drake's experiments, the alien Venom merges with Eddie's body, and he suddenly has incredible new superpowers, as well as the chance to do just about whatever he wants. Twisted, dark, unpredictable, and fueled by rage, Venom leaves Eddie wrestling to control dangerous abilities that he also finds empowering and intoxicating. As Eddie and Venom need each other to get what they're looking for, they become more and more intertwined - where does Eddie end and Venom begin?