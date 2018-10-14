Venom and A Star is Born easily took the number one and two spots at this weekend's box office, respectively. Tom Hardy's take on Eddie Brock fell over 55 percent from its debut weekend, but still managed to take in another $35.7 million. The film has earned over $378.1 million worldwide to date. Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born only fell a little over 34 percent from last weekend, earning $28 million, which was much more than Ryan Gosling's First Man.

First Man brought in $16.5 million at the box office this weekend, which was enough to land the number three spot. The film made a little over $8 million overseas, bringing the grand total to $25.1 million. The Neil Armstrong biopic has had a bit of controversy surrounding it over the fact that they do not show the astronaut planting the American flag on the moon, which could have been a factor for its low debut. Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween earned slightly less than First Man, with $16.2 million, which is considerably less than the first installment made. However, it was enough to land at number four this weekend.

Smallfoot was able to pull in $9.3 million at this weekend's box office, taking the number five position. The animated family film has grossed over $110 million worldwide since its release three weeks ago. Kevin Hart's Night School took the number six spot at the box office after bringing in $8 million. The comedy fell from number four last weekend, but is still doing pretty well in theaters, despite a 28 percent Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Drew Goddard's Bad Times At The El Royale also made its box office debut this weekend and took number seven after earning $7.2 million. The opening was a bit of a disappointment, especially considering that it has some pretty strong reviews and features Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Bridges, Jon Hamm, and Nick Offerman. The House With A Clock In Its Walls took in $3.9 million this weekend, which was enough to take the number eight spot and give Jack Black two films in the top ten.

George Tillman Jr.'s The Hate U Give earned $1.7 million this weekend, giving it the number nine spot. The drama has been getting rave reviews and has earned $2.4 million since its debut last weekend. A Simple Favor stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick and it brought in $1.3 million and the number ten spot. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.