Michelle Williams has confirmed that she's playing Anne Weying in the upcoming Venom movie alongside Tom Hardy. In addition, some new videos from the set find Hardy getting knocked around the set in battle. In July, a report from Omega Underground revealed that Anne Weying was going to be in the movie from an audition tape that they had uncovered, but Williams was not attached at the time. The audition tape also hinted at an R-rating for the Sony movie, which is being directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Now, in a new interview with Screen Rant to promote All the Money in the World, Michelle Williams revealed what it's like to work with Tom Hardy while keeping quiet about her character in the upcoming Venom movie. The actress also seemed caught off guard by the Venom questions and kept pretty quiet about what was going on, but did mention that she was having fun and challenging herself. She explains.

"We're having fun. Um, we're having fun. It's, um, well for me it's Tom (Hardy). I just thought, well, that guy knows what he's doing. I'm just going to go steal some of his moves, figure out what he knows. I just wanted to, you know, you're only as good as the people you play with and I really wanted to challenge myself with him as a partner."

When asked specifically about Anne Weying's involvement in the Venom storyline, Michelle Williams again kept quiet, but let just enough information slip out. Instead, she spoke about working with motion capture and how it's not her favorite thing to do in her line of work. Williams had this to say.

"I've done one other movie where I was asked to track a tennis ball with my eyes and pretend it was a giant creature thing. Not my favorite thing in the world to do, but it is a skill set and I'm trying to learn it. And uh, she's, geez, what can I tell you? Not too much right now."

In the Venom comic books, Anne Weying is Eddie Brock's ex-wife and they maintain a love/hate relationship. Weying is also a lawyer, which ties her into the world of Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man comics. However, after her story began to progress, she became She-Venom, aka, the Bride of Venom, leading her down a very dark path that may play out on the big screen. Tom Hardy recently revealed that the source material for the Venom movie is the Lethal Protector series, so it is not clear if Ruben Fleischer will automatically jump into Anne Weying's dark path or if that may be revealed in a later movie.

In other Venom news, a new video from the set has emerged and it features Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in a fight with Scott Haze, who is playing a secret character. The fight looks pretty brutal as Haze appears to have the upper hand, waving some device over Hardy's body. Hardy is next seen gripping Haze by the throat in a dramatic fashion, which indicates that the symbiote may be starting to take over in this particular scene. Scott Haze is dressed in all black and might just be a henchman from the lab, but that is all speculation at this point.

Venom is all set to hit theaters next fall and from the little that we've seen, it looks like it's going to be a dark journey for Eddie Brock and Anne Weying. This is all exciting news, but we're still waiting for official confirmation that Riz Ahmed is playing the villainous Carnage, which is looking clearer by the day. While we wait for that news, check out the interview with Michelle Williams via Screen Rant and watch the set videos below.

And some more #venom. BTW it was 20 degrees and windy.https://t.co/pHUU3tSkz6 — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) December 16, 2017