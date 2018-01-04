Tom Hardy is currently one of the hottest actors in Hollywood and many are wondering what he will bring to the table for the Venom movie. Acting chops and intensity were an obvious guess, but producer Matthew Tolmach says that watching Hardy on the set every day is "like a masterclass." As far as compliments go, that might be one of the best that an actor could ever receive. The Venom movie already has enough hype surrounding it, but does Tom Hardy have what it takes to push the character somewhere it's never been before? Many comic book fans are skeptical of seeing Eddie Brock on the big screen again while others are consciously optimistic about Sony's upcoming attempt to bring the Venom story back to theaters.

In a recent interview with MTV News, Venom producer Matthew Tolmach spoke about his excitement of having Tom Hardy on board for the project. Tolmach says that he and his partner Avi Arad knew right from the beginning that the actor was the right person for the job to tell Eddie Brock's story. In addition, he says that Hardy has taken the character somewhere that they never thought was possible. Tolmach had this to say.

"You know, Tom... it's like a masterclass watching him act every day and he's such a risk taker and he loved this character. From the day that we first met with him, my partner Avi Arad and I... we found someone who just believed in this character entirely and yet every day pushes it to a place that us mere mortals would never expect it to go."

Venom director Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) is excited about the project and has said that he's going to take it in a Jekyll and Hyde type of direction, which is perfect for the character. There is a physical, outward struggle between Eddie Brock and the Symbiote that we have seen teases of in leaked video and photos from the set, but Fleischer wants to focus on the inner struggle that results in a third entity. The director explains.

"They become almost a third being, which is what Venom is. There's a famous quote: 'You're Eddie Brock. I'm the Symbiote. Together we are Venom.'"

Ruben Fleischer has also said in the past that the Venom movie will have elements of classic horror and sci-fi, which is another promising element. We'll have to wait and see how these elements work together when the movie comes out this fall. In other Venom news, Michelle Williams is set to play Eddie Brock's ex-wife, Anne Weying, who later turns into She-Venom. It isn't confirmed if we'll get to see She-Venom in the movie, but there's a chance that her character might see some dark times in Venom that may point to the storyline popping up in the future. Carnage is also rumored to appear in the movie, but that too has not been confirmed. Many believed that Rogue One's Riz Ahmed was on board to play the main villain, but instead he will play Doctor Carlton Drake, head of the Life Foundation, a key component in the Lethal Protector story arc, which the Venom movie is based off of.

Production is currently underway for the Venom movie and Tom Hardy is earning quite a bit of buzz for his portrayal of Eddie Brock. Michelle Williams recently admitted to taking the part because she wanted to work with Hardy and the actor's trainers have been very vocal about his talents. We'll just have to wait until October 5th, 2018 when Venom hit theaters to see what all the fuss is about. You can read more about what Venom producer Matthew Tolmach had to say about Tom Hardy via Ladbible.