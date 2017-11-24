Tom Hardy has been training with MMA fighter Nathan Jones for Eddie Brock's massive transformation into Venom. Jones has now declared that the world isn't ready for what Hardy is about to unleash. Unlike the agile, nimble, more slender build of Peter Parker's Spider-Man, Eddie Brock's Venom is a much larger, more intimidating character. To prepare for the role of the roided-up Symbiote anti-hero, Tom Hardy has been training with Jones and weight trainer Mark Mene and they have released a new video of Hardy preparing for his role.

Production for Venom is currently underway and we have seen a few pictures and short clips from the set, but the new video showing off Tom Hardy's training regimen in the most intense look that we've seen thus far. Both trainers Nathan Jones and Mark Mene promise a villain the likes of which have never been seen before. Mene had this to say.

"What the world is going to see is one of the darkest, most powerful supervillains that Marvel has ever created. It's going to be carnage."

Mene also described Hardy as "humble" and "down to earth" in the training video. Mene went onto revealed that Hardy is dealing with a character that turns into an "8' 4" beast," which explains the crazy training that was involved in preparing Tom Hardy for the role.

Tom Hardy never does things by the book. He already made intense transformations for roles in The Krays, Bronson, and Mad Max: Fury, not to mention his terrific Bane in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises. Now Hardy is reportedly throwing himself into a punishing Mixed Martial Arts regimen with Nathan Jones twice a day, five days a week. When talking about Hardy, Jones said, "he's got power. I like that. He's got that fight in him." Jones went on to say that the majority of people opt for the easy way or the shortcut, but states that Tom Hardy goes the extra mile.

"Most people, you give them the choice, they will always take the easy option. 'You want more? No, I'm OK.' But not Tom. There's always room for one more."

Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock, the Spider-Man character who becomes Venom, in a dark new twist on the story directed by Ruben Fleischer, the brains behind hit horror comedy, Zombieland for Sony. The fact that trainer Mark Mene even brings up the word "carnage" in the video should get Marvel fans pumped up for what will become of the Spider-Man spin-off movie. Though there hasn't been any footage of Hardy as Venom released yet, it's certainly going to be a sight, especially after all of the training that the actor has gone through.

As previously mentioned, Venom is currently in production and is filming in Atlanta. The movie is set to be released fall 2018, and features a cast comprised of Michelle Williams (Ann Weying/She-Venom), Riz Ahmed (possibly Carnage) and Jenny Slate as a scientist. While we wait for more news regarding the Venom movie, make sure to check out the new training video below, featuring Tom Hardy preparing for his role with Mark Mene and Nathan Jones, courtesy of Tom Hardy Italia's YouTube channel.