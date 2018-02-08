Yesterday, the first official poster for Sony's Venom was released with the promise of the first trailer dropping today, leading to hype overdrive. The week has already seen a surprise trailer for Deadpool 2 as well as the first footage of Solo: A Star Wars story and movie fans are freaking out. If that wasn't enough, a new teaser for Infinity War was released during the Super Bowl, featuring all new footage. However, a lot of people have been more than a little curious about Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in the Ruben Fleischer's Venom and now we've gotten a little tease of what we can expect. Sony has also released a short but sweet synopsis that officially confirms Tom Hardy is the Lethal Protector.

"One of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom."

The dark tease of the Venom movie does exactly what it's supposed to, which is make you want to see it. Several Marvel fans voiced their concerns about the idea of a standalone Venom movie after a less than stellar debut on the big screen in 2007's Spider-Man 3. But the dark mysterious vibe of the trailer mixed with the previous announcement that the movie is based off of the Lethal Protector comic series has brought some of that skepticism to a halt for the time being.

Tom Hardy announced that filming had wrapped for Venom a few weeks ago while simultaneously revealing his incredibly bad tattoo that he received after losing a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio. Now that filming has wrapped, the movie has entered the post-production stage, which is where most of the work on the project will take place in terms of the symbiote aspect of the Venom movie. There are still pretty strong rumors that Carnage will make an appearance in the movie, so that will have to be taken care of in post as well.

Michelle Williams is playing Eddie Brock's ex-wife Anne Weying, but she has already shot down rumors that she will be playing She-Venom in the upcoming movie. However, it would not be too much of a stretch to see her do the character in another installment, should Venom spawn a sequel. Riz Ahmed was originally thought to play the villainous Carnage, but he is instead playing Dr. Carlton Drake, who is the head of the Life Foundation, which is looking to replicate Eddie Brock's symbiote. Other details are scares, but it looks like we're going to be in for a dark treat when the movie hits theaters this October.

There we have it, our first official look at Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock. Now we just have to wait a bit longer to see the full-length trailer because what was released today was just a tease, which is still awesome, but we're going to need a bit more and soon. October is still quite a bit away, so it gives us plenty of time to brush up the Lethal Protector comic series before Venom hits theaters. You can watch the all new trailer for Venom below, courtesy of Sony Pictures.