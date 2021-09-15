Earlier in the week, Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis says it's just a matter of time before Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock meets Spider-Man. As of now, Hardy's incarnation of Venom is in a standalone universe that has not yet acknowledged the existence of Peter Parker. Given that epic crossover movies are quickly becoming the norm in Hollywood, many Marvel fans feel that Spidey and Venom will cross paths someday, perhaps with Tom Holland's version of Spider-Man.

Now, Andy Serkis has all but confirmed that a crossover movie is going to happen. In a video interview with IGN on Instagram, the director addressed the possibility of Hardy's Venom one day meeting Spider-Man, and when that might happen. Serkis says that the crossover will "of course" happen some day. As Serkis explains, however, they shouldn't exactly rush into this story so as to first let other Marvel supervillains --- like Carnage --- shine.

"Look, that's the question on everyone's lips. They want to know when Venom is going to meet Spider-Man, but personally, it's never going to happen. I'm only joking, of course it's going to happen... But, I think there's so much... Look, it depends when you want to get there, and also, what the appetite is. If people want more Venom stories, then, to jump straight to Spider-Man, you could be missing out on so many great supervillain characters in between now and then. So, in a way, by rushing to it, you might be closing the door."

Serkis goes on to point out the potential in exploring other supervillains at Ravencroft. He's got a point, as Spider-Man's inevitable entrance into this world will certainly overshadow anything else that might be happening in the movie with other characters. Serkis names Toxin as one character who could potentially be explored in another movie before Spidey enters the fray.

"Whereas, if people are loving the lore, then I think all of those other characters that are then in the canon, that are there in the lore of Venom... for instance, all of the supervillains that are in Ravencroft, the institute for the criminally insane. You know, there could be some fantastic stories. There are other characters like Toxin, and all the other symbiotes to be had as well before then. But, point taken, yes, everyone wants to see Venom fight Spider-Man... Again, it's appetite, how much people want... they'll be sacrificing all of that stuff if they want to rush straight to that."

Hardy has also suggested he'd be happy to see Spider-Man enter the Venom universe. In a recent interview with Esquire, Hardy admitted he would be excited by the opportunity, though he wasn't sure it would ever happen. So as long as a deal could be reached that benefits both sides, Hardy would be eager to get on board.

"Obviously, that's a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that," Hardy explained. "Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don't see why it couldn't be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what's right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field."

Woody Harrelson's Carnage will serve as the primary antagonist of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Naomie Harris will also star as his love interest Shriek. Whatever happens with these characters and Tom Hardy's Venom will likely be pretty quick to get to the point, as the movie's runtime clocks in at just 90 minutes long. That's exceptionally short compared to most superhero movies released these days. The movie is set for release on Oct. 1, 2021. This news comes to us from IGN.