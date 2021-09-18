The long-awaited crossover between Tom Hardy's Venom and Tom Holland's Spider-Man may be happening much sooner than first though, with Hardy spotted wearing a Spider-Man: No Way Home production hat while doing the rounds for imminent Sony sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. While it's far from confirmation (Tom Hardy does love wearing a hat, after all) it could be the actor having some fun, and teasing what's to come in the highly anticipated Spider-Man sequel.

Tom Hardy in his ‘Spider-Man, No Way Home’ production hat.



(via: @SpiderManBRA) pic.twitter.com/XUI4hsCDM8 — Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) September 17, 2021

Adding weight to this idea, it seems the image was first shared by TV director Lin Oeding and has since been removed, suggesting that the hat-wearing of Tom Hardy does indeed contain a potential spoiler. Of course, it is equally possible that the hat was simply a gift from the production team, given to Hardy due to his involvement with the Marvel world through his role as Venom. Whatever the case may be, it is sure to have fans even more excited to see what Spider-Man: No Way Home has in store.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home hat worn by Hardy comes quickly following some intriguing comments made by the actor regarding Venom's future on the big screen. "There's a Venom-Verse, there's a Spider-Verse, there's multiverses, there's all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally and forward in time," Hardy said of a potential merging of multiverses going forward. "I think with the right people and the right planning, and feedback from the audience, and understanding it's about making the right choices at the right time... Even with foresight of understanding where things may go already or they wish to go, it's a combination of all those in the alchemy of what it will be."

Hardy has been very open about wanting Eddie Brock to meet Peter Parker on screen for some time, with the actor saying he would "be remiss if I wasn't trying to steer any kind of connectivity. I wouldn't be doing the job if I wasn't awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that." Rumors of Hardy's Venom appearing in No Way Home have been circulating for some time, with many believing that they have spotted the symbiote anti-hero in the recent trailer. Though many have dismissed this as being the villainous Lizard instead.

For now, Hardy has enough to deal with without the madness of multiverses, tackling Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy, the sequel stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham alongside Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson.

Picking up just over a year after the events of the first Venom, investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, and attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on October 1, 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home meanwhile swings into theaters on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Twitter user Marvel Updates.