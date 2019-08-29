It appears Tom Holland may have shot that long-rumored Venom cameo after all. At the time of the movie's production, there were constant rumors about Holland joining the cast for a brief cameo, but when the movie hit theaters, the young Spider-Man actor was nowhere to be found. However, that may all change pretty quickly for the future now that Sony and Marvel Studios have severed ties. Last week, it was revealed that the two studios could not come up with a new agreement to keep sharing Spider-Man.

Since Tom Holland's Spider-Man won't be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, at least for now, Sony is able to do whatever they want with the character, which was not the case just a year ago. There were high hopes to include Holland in Venom to help start that element of a shared universe and quite possibly even bring Tom Hardy's Symbiote to the MCU. Disney and Marvel Studios were apparently against the idea and would not allow Holland's cameo, which was allegedly shot, to be used in last year's Venom.

Venom was an unexpected box office smash. Sony knew the movie was going to do well, but nobody saw it crushing overseas like it did, especially after fans and critics panned it. A sequel was almost immediately green lit and is in the pre-production stage as of this writing, with Andy Serkis set to helm the project. Tom Hardy wants the sequel to maintain its edge and receive and R-rating, so he reportedly has been helping to get the story nailed down. While it's too soon to know if Tom Holland will be involved in some capacity, Sony can basically do whatever they want at this point in time.

Sony is currently riding high off of the success of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The movie was always going to be a huge success at the box office, but the studio ended up getting their highest grossing movie of all time out of the deal, which may or may not have led to the split with Marvel Studios. Sony reportedly doesn't think they need Marvel or Kevin Feige to continue making successful decisions for the Spider-Man franchise, though that has not been confirmed at this time.

While MCU fans are bummed to see Tom Holland go, the actor is staying positive about the situation and is ready to move forward. It was reported earlier this week that both studios have started up talks again, but this has not been confirmed either. If true, it could be huge for both studios, which may see some Venom negotiations thrown into the mix. As for what the future holds for seeing Holland and Tom Hardy on the big screen together, we're just going to have to wait and see. The Tom Holland Venom cameo was first reported by the Collider Live! YouTube channel.