We got our first look at Sony's Venom back in February, which was only a few weeks after production had officially wrapped. The teaser trailer that was released was very underwhelming and fans were not happy with the results. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld took to social media to vent his frustrations with it by calling out Sony for calling out journalists and later said in a response that the trailer "sucked." Liefeld's comments were echoed all over the internet and excitement for the Venom movie quickly turned sour. Now, we finally have a proper look at the new movie.

The brand-new Venom trailer was first teased by Tom Hardy on social media, announcing that he was going to premiere it at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas. And now, we finally have our hands on some footage that delivers on the promise of a proper big screen adaptation of Eddie Brock and the symbiote. It was revealed pretty early on that the Venom movie was going to be based off of the Lethal Protector comic book storyline, which instantly got Marvel fans hyped for the new movie.

It seems that Sony and Ruben Fleischer were paying attention to the fan outrage from the first Venom teaser trailer. The new trailer gives excitement and a lot to dissect as opposed to the first one. Tom Hardy looks even more intense, which was one of the only bright spots from the first footage that was released. Hyping the trailer even more was the intense reaction that it received at CinemaCon, making viewers at home pretty jealous right off the bat, pretty close to how everybody at home felt when the Russo Brothers delivered the first Infinity War footage at the D23 Expo.

In other Venom news, it was recently revealed that Black Panther composer and arranger, Ludwig Goransson, will be taking on the project. Goransson's work with Ryan Coogler over the years has come with heavy amounts of praise for his attention to detail. The composer researched Africa and then traveled there to meet musicians from different regions to get a feel for the continent before diving into Black Panther. The results are stunning, so it will be really interesting to see what he's able to do with Venom when all is said and done.

Venom will more than likely undergo some reshoots this summer ahead of the October 5th release date, which is the standard process in Hollywood for movies of this size. It looks like Marvel fans can rest a little easier now that we've gotten our first proper footage for of Venom. For now, we can wait for some more excellent footage like the latest trailer, which will probably come out at some point this summer when the promotional campaign starts up. While we wait for that to happen, you can check out the brand new full-length trailer for Sony's Venom below, thanks to Sony Pictures.