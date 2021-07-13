Audiences may one day see the two Toms, Holland and Hardy, come face-to-face in a Venom versus Spider-Man movie, says Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige. During a recent interview, Feige responded to the idea of the Sony and Marvel worlds colliding, saying simply that he wouldn't "rule anything out" on a potential crossover.

"I don't want to talk about rumors or speculation on what could happen or couldn't happen as it relates to characters Marvel Studios hasn't brought to the screen yet, but I will say what I've always said having been at Marvel Studios for 20 years, I wouldn't dismiss anything. I wouldn't rule anything out."

While his comments are a long way from confirming anything, the very fact that Kevin Feige does not rule anything out is exciting enough, and surely Venom can only be kept away from Spider-Man for so long. Feige went on to say that a lot of the rumors fans have seen online could well be things that come to pass eventually.

"When and how and where remains to be seen. Any rumor you read online could happen anytime between tomorrow and never."

Kevin Feige's comments do in fact go promisingly well with recent comments made by Sony Motion Picture Group President, Sanford Panitch, who even suggested that a plan is already in place for Venom and Spider-Man to meet on the big screen. "There actually is a plan. I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed," Panitch revealed. "The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

While little is currently known about certain elements of the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we do know that Benedict Cumberbatch will return as The Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, and that he will join Tom Holland's Peter Parker on his latest adventure. The character is said to be taking on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, with the movie looking more and more likely to be following on from the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and throwing Peter Parker and his chums into the multiverse. Opening up the MCU to the multiverse would certainly be the easiest way to bring Tom Hardy's Venom into the fray.

For now, Venom has more than enough to deal with. Upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage finds Tom Hardy reprising the role Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who is the host of an alien symbiote giving him a violent alter-ego: Venom, also played by Hardy. Picking up a year after the first movie, Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote, Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 24th, 2021, with Spider-Man: No Way Home web-slinging into theaters on December 17th, 2021.