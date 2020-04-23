Tom Hardy started promoting Venom 2 earlier this week. However, he also posted some art teasing Venom Vs. Spider-Man on Instagram and then quickly deleted it, leaving Marvel fans excited and confused at the same time. Hardy has done this more than once before with the Venom franchise, especially when it comes to teasing Tom Holland's inclusion. Marvel fans are anxious to see Hardy and Holland go head to head on the big screen and Venom: Let There Be Carnage could finally set that up.

Tom Hardy posted the Venom Vs. Spider-Man art on Instagram, which saw the Symbiote with what appears to be Spider-Man in its mouth. Peter Parker is being torn apart and fans instantly went into speculation about Tom Holland having a cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. However, Hardy quickly (reportedly in under 30 seconds) deleted the photo, leaving many more questions than answers. The highly anticipated sequel was just pushed back, so Hardy really didn't have any reason to promote any further after the official teaser and title reveal were released.

Sony wants the Spider-Man and Venom crossover. That is no secret. We've seen Michael Keaton's Vulture in the Morbius trailer, along with a reference to Spidey. Tom Holland and Tom Hardy have also talked about it over the years, but it remains unclear when we'll see a possible Venom Vs. Spider-Man on the big screen. While Holland was rumored for the first Venom movie, the rumors for the sequel have been a lot more intense. For now, all we have is Hardy's quickly deleted Instagram post.

If Spider-Man does show up in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it has to be something that the studio would want to be kept under wraps until the movie opens in theaters. The Sony Marvel movies will receive a huge boost with Tom Holland coming on board, even if it's only for a brief cameo. Many are under the impression that Tom Hardy was forced to take his Instagram post down by the studio, though it is unclear why. Was he spoiling a big cameo in Venom 2, or was he just trying to get fan's hopes up? Or maybe he was just trolling?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was originally supposed to hit theaters in October. However, Sony has since pushed the sequel back until June 2021, which is both bad and good news. It's bad because Marvel fans are anxious to see Woody Harrelson as Carnage and now they have to wait even longer. The good news is that it will allow Andy Serkis some more time to get everything right in the editing room, along with the CGI and motion capture work. While we wait for some clarification on Venom Vs. Spider-Man, you can check out Tom Hardy's deleted Instagram post below, thanks to the Venom 2 Gang Twitter account.

Tom Hardy just reposted a photo of Venom chewing up Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/kALGGGkSzn — EM⎊ #Venom2Gang (@emmfilmss) April 21, 2020