The death of Verne Troyer has officially been ruled a suicide by a Los Angeles County coroner. Verne Troyer passed away in April of this year. He was 49-years old. Troyer was a struggling alcoholic for many years and also dealt with depression. At the time of his death, suicide was rumored, but was never confirmed until now. The coroner says that the actor died from a "sequelae of alcohol intoxication," which means that he drank a lot of alcohol, causing him to be hospitalized for the last three weeks of his life.

At the time of his hospitalization, reports say that Verne Troyer's blood alcohol level was more than triple the .08 limit, which is pretty high, especially considering that he stood at just below 3-feet high. Police rushed to his residence back in April after receiving a call that he was suicidal, which got him into the hospital, where he remained on life support for three weeks. After his death, Troyer's family released a lengthy statement and brought up the actor's mental health issues and his highly publicized fight with alcoholism.

Verne Troyer suffered from a rare genetic disorder called achondroplasia dwarfism, which caused his small stature. However, his family never treated him any differently than anyone else in the household, which helped give the actor his confidence. The actor recalled that he had to do all of the same chores that his normal-sized siblings had to do. Troyer kept on acting until his death, and is set to appear in a movie titled Hipsters, Gangsters, Aliens and Geeks where he portrays Emperor Beezel-Chugg. The film is currently in the post-production phase and no release date has been announced at this time.

Many celebrities posted tributes to Verne Troyer on social media, sharing pictures and kind words about how big his heart was. Mike Myers, who starred with Troyer in the Austin Powers franchise appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and tearfully talked about how great the actor was. He admitted that the Mini-Me character wasn't originally going to have such a large part, but they later made the part bigger because of Troyer's amazing performance. Troyer worked with Myers again for 2008's The Love Guru. Myers also said that the late actor was a great comedian as he choked back tears.

Verne Troyer first met with Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me director Jay Roach before meeting with Mike Myers. The two hit it off, which led to the aforementioned script re-writes to add more of Mini-Me. The character was originally supposed to die, which was changed pretty quickly. Troyer went on to act in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Bubble Boy, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, and several other feature-length films as well as TV shows. The original report about the actor's suicide was first reported by TMZ. Rest in Peace, Verne Troyer.