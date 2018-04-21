Sad news to report as actor Verne Troyer has passed away. He was 49 at the time of his death. And it was widely reported that he had been hospitalized earlier this month. He was best known for his comedic role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies, starring in both Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers in Goldmember. The official Facebook page for the actor made the announcement. They had this to say.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con's & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he'd be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors or himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately."

Verne Troyer's official Facebook page also goes onto comment on suicide and depression, offering a special note to fans who may be struggling with similar feelinings.

"Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."

Verne Troyer got his start in acting with the low budget indie horror Pinocchio's Revenge in 1996 followed by Jingle All the Way that same year, appearing as Mini-Santa opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger. He would also go onto appear in Men in Black opposite Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas starring alongside Johnny Depp.

The actor truly made his mark in the 1999 sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, playing Dr. Evil's doppelgänger minion. He quickly became a fan favorite and reprised his role in 2002's Austin Powers: Goldmember. He later reconnected with Mike Myers for a role in the 2008 comedy The Love Guru. He would go onto play Griphook in the first Harry Potter movie and has appeared in a number of TV shows over the years. His final appearance will be in the 2018 movie Hipsters, Gangsters, Aliens and Geeks, which is currently in post-production.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family ask that fans please feel free to make a donation in Verne's name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. The news was first reported by Verne Troyer's official Facebook.