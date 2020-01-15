The first Verotika NSFW trailer has finally landed. Glenn Danzig fans who weren't able to make it to the premieres have been waiting since last summer to see some footage. The movie is based on Danzig's line of comic books and will be coming to video-on-demand services February 25th, with a Blu-ray scheduled to arrive March 3rd. Verotika has been hailed as the horror version of The Room, which means it's well on the way to cult status.

Verotika premiered at Chicago's Cinepocalypse last summer and Glenn Danzig was on hand, later speaking to the audience and addressing the laughs that the movie received. Danzig didn't expect people to laugh at his over the top and gruesome horror movie, but there was plenty of laughter where it was not intended to be, which is why it's been compared to Tommy Wiseau's The Room. "You guys laughed at the stuff I wouldn't have laughed at," he said. From there, talk started to spread quickly about Danzig's so-bad-it's-good horror movie and the hype to see it went off the charts. Sadly, there weren't many opportunities to see the project.

The NSFW trailer for Verotika gives fans an idea of what to expect and it's all here. From the metal riffs to bad editing, Glenn Danzig seems determined to prove that he has made a horror cult classic, though it seems like it was very much unintentional, but that's usually when the best cult classics are made. There are albino spiders, crosses, face swapping, blood, girls, riffs, screams, more blood, more girls, and a whole lot of questionable acting performances. And this is only a two-minute trailer.

For anyone thinking that the mostly bad reviews of Verotika are discouraging Glenn Danzig from doing another movie, you're dead wrong. The musician/director has finished work on his vampire spaghetti western, which is titled Death Rider In The House Of Vampires. In addition to Devon Sawa, the movie is set to have a bunch of guest appearances. Danzig had this to say about the upcoming project.

"We just finished my vampire spaghetti western. It's much different [from Verotika], of course, because there's no comic book to follow. So we had pretty free rein in the movie... All the characters have like a traditional vampire name and a traditional western name... A lot of guest cameos in it - some friends of mine came in and did some cameos in the movie. It's, again, based on the European cinema."

Cleopatra Entertainment is putting out Verotika from writer and director Glenn Danzig, who also provided the score. The project marks Danzig's directorial debut, and is a horror anthology that compiles stories from his line of comic books of the same name. The stories focus on horror content that's often sexual and violent in nature and usually featuring scantily-clad female protagonists. It stars Rachel Alig, Alice Haig, Natlia Borowsky, Sean Kanan, Scotch Hopkins, Ashley Wisdom, and Kayden Kross.

Verotika is just the beginning for Glenn Danzig, who also recently reunited with the Misfits for some highly lucrative live shows. Thanks to the boat-load of money made there, Danzig will be able to keep pumping out albums and movies for the rest of his life. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to see if Verotika ends up becoming the cult classic it's destined to be. You can check out the trailer for the movie above, thanks to Cleopatra Entertainment's YouTube channel.