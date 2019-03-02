Joe Begos is one of the top up-and-coming horror directors I keep an eye on. From his debut film Almost Human to his telekinetic follow-up The Mind's Eye it's just a matter of time before Begos hits the mainstream in a big, bad way. And today we have word on his next film which just might be the project that pushes him into a theater near you. This new project comes to us from the twisted minds over at the newly rebooted Fangoria and is called V.F.W.

And, get this, the movie just snagged Avatar and Don't Breathe baddie Stephen Lang as the star. Described as The Wild Bunch meets Night of the Living Dead, it follows, "Fred and his military buddies as they must defend their local VFW post - and an innocent teen - against a deranged drug dealer and his relentless army of punk mutants. These Vietnam vets have been to hell and back, but this will be the longest night of their lives."

The Wild Bunch meets Night of the Living Dead, huh? I can see where they're coming from on that one. But I'd say it sounds a bit more like John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13 to me. But, you know, with "an army of punk mutants." Anyhow, V.F.W is all set to begin filming this month in Dallas with Begos at the helm, directing from a screenplay written by Max Brallier and Matthew McArdle. Begos' Channel 83 Films partner and frequent editor Josh Ethier is also producing. David Gilbert and Charles Dorfman of Media Finance Capital, who have fully financed the picture, are the movie's executive producers along with Bobby Campbell, Noah Lang, Stephen Lang, Matthew McArdle, Max Brallier, and Fangoria's Adam Donaghey, Phil Nobile Jr, and Danielle Cox.

Stephen Lang is a name I'm sure we all know well and good by this point in time. But for the two people out there that haven't seen Avatar and/or Don't Breathe, Lang is also known for roles in films such as Marcus Nispel's Exeter and Conan the Barbarian reboot starring Jason Momoa, and Peter Askin's adaptation of Stephen King's A Good Marriage. Most recently Lang had a role in the Peter Jackson-produced box-office bomb Mortal Engines but it's all good as Lang is set to return as Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's upcoming Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5.

Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk (Brawl in Cell Block 99} are producing this new action movie for Fangoria, and that's one of the main selling points for this here genre fan. The two have made quite the name for themselves over the past few years, producing new genre hits such as the recent reboot of Puppet Master with Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich and exciting upcoming projects such as writer-director Craig S Zahler's Dragged Across Concrete starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn, The Standoff at Sparrow Creek and the Grady Hendrix-scripted Satanic Panic. This story comes to us via Deadline.