AMC's horror streaming service Shudder has acquired worldwide rights to V/H/S/94. The announcement was made today that the fourth installment in the horror anthology franchise will be heading to the world of streaming through the specialty service. The Shudder Original Film will be released in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand later this year.

V/H/S/94 marks the return of the found footage anthology series. It is the first entry since V/H/S: Viral arrived in 2014. The new anthology features segments from returning directors Simon Barrett (Seance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too). Other newcomers to the series who directed segments include Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). Greg Anderson of the legendary drone metal band Sunn O))) and Southern Lord records founder will compose the film's score.

V/H/S/94 picks up after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape. A police swat team launches a high-intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound with a collection of pre-recorded material, uncovering a nightmarish conspiracy. Craig Engler, GM of Shudder, had this to say about it.

"The V/H/S series has been known for two things: its unbeatable lineup of filmmakers and its edge-of-your-seat terrifying found-footage stories. With V/H/S/94, the producers have upped their game-bigger, wilder, scarier than ever before. We can't wait to unleash this new installment on Shudder members."

David Bruckner (Hellraiser) and Radio Silence (Scream) served as executive producers. Josh Goldbloom produced the movie for Cinepocalypse Productions alongside franchise co-creator Brad Miska of Bloody Disgusting, and Kurtis Harder (Spiral). Goldbloom had this to say.

"Thrilled seems like an understatement for just how stoked we all are to partner with Shudder. We shot the film entirely during the pandemic, building sets in hotels, conference rooms, and in the spirit of the series punk rock roots we even ventured underground into a sewer. Our team channeled the misery of this past year appropriately, so rest assured it's the biggest, baddest, and most bloodthirsty batch of tapes yet."

The first V/H/S was released in 2012. The movie was received well by genre fans and featured segments from filmmakers such as Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong) and the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence (Ready or Not). A sequel, V/H/S/2, followed in 2013. Aside from V/H/S: Viral, which was not generally well received, a spin-off titled Siren was released in 2016. The franchise has been dormant for nearly seven years. But the world of streaming has paved the way for its return.

Michael Schreiber for Studio71, Zak Zeman and Tom Owen also served as executive producers, along with Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt of Raven Banner Entertainment. V/H/S/94 does not yet have a release date set but it will debut sometime this year on Shudder. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available.