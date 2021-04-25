Texas resident Caron McBride recently discovered that she had been charged with a felony for an unreturned Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS tape from 21 years ago. McBride found out she was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March of 2000 while running into a problem with the DMV when she was trying to change her name on her license. As for renting the VHS, McBride, who now lives in Texas, has no recollection of renting Sabrina the Teenage Witch. "I have never seen one episode nor movie," she said.

As for what could have happened, Caron McBride believes that it was her boyfriend at the time, who had two young daughters. "He had to have," McBride said about renting Sabrina, the Teenage Witch on VHS. "I know I didn't." McBride found out about the incident when she contacted the Texas DMV to make an appointment back in November. She was told that she could not change her name until she dealt with an issue in Oklahoma, which revealed some horrifying news.

Caron McBride was given a case number and the number for an Oklahoma courthouse. She later learned that she had been charged with a felony. "I called it and the lady... looked up the reference number and told me it was a felony embezzlement," she said. "I thought I was going to be have a heart attack." Once the court realized that the felony charge was over an unreturned VHS tape from over 20 years ago, they dropped the charges against McBride. However, the Texas resident isn't exactly satisfied about having her name cleared after all this time.

Caron McBride claims that the unreturned Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS tape caused her to miss out on opportunities over the years. "It's hurt me tremendously, and my family," she said in an interview with USA TODAY. "It makes me madder and madder the more I think about it." She went on to add, "I was struggling to make ends meet when I knew I was quite capable of making really good money." McBride says she would often have to work two jobs in order to make ends meet, which did not add up to her.

As of this writing, Caron McBride is pursuing legal action, though some lawyers in Oklahoma have refused to take on her case. Since the story has started to spread, McBride has heard from others with similar stories, with some claiming to have done jail time as a result. In 2016, a man was pulled over for a broken tail light and was informed that he had a warrant out for his arrest. As it turns out, he was charged with a misdemeanor for not returning a copy of Tom Green's 2001 movie Freddy Got Fingered. McBride is not happy about her situation, but she is happy that she did not have to serve jail time. The interview with Caron McBride was originally conducted by USA Today.