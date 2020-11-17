Spike Lee has lined up a new project and it is unique. The Oscar-winning filmmaker is set to direct a Viagra Musical about the miracle drug. Yes, Lee will be at the helm for a movie, filled with song and dance numbers, about the famed drug that is known best as a treatment for erectile dysfunction.

According to a new report, Spike Lee is teaming with studio Entertainment One for the untitled Viagra musical. Lee co-wrote the screenplay with Kwame Kwei-Armah. The movie is based on an article titled All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra that originally appeared in Esquire. Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald are on board to write the original songs. Lee, in a lengthy and on-brand statement, had this to say about the project.

"First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking "My Narrow, Rusty Behind" Dragging, Kickin' And Screamin' To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People's Republic Of Brooklyn. I Did Not Want To See Corny People Singin' And Dancin'. I Instead Wanted To Play With My Friends On Da Block, Stoop Ball, Stick Ball, Punch Ball, Soft Ball, Basketball, 2 Hand Touch, Tackle Football, Coco Leevio, Johnny On Da Pony, Hot Peas And Butter, Crack Top, Down Da Sewer And Of Course-Booty's Up. All The Great New York City Street Games That Might Be Sadly Lost Forever. My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist, Composer Hated HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy's Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn't Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing a Dancin', All Singin' Musical Spike Lee Joint And I Can't Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting Too!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth."

Viagra was originally developed by Pfizer. The drug company has made headlines recently as they have developed an effective vaccine for COVID-19. But years before they tackled the current health crisis, the company made a name for itself by developing Viagra, which was originally developed for heart-related chest pain. Though it was found to have other benefits along the way. It is prescribed to more than 2 million people in the U.S. and is now available as a generic medication.

Spike Lee, who has classics such as Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X under his belt, has been on a roll as of late. BlacKkKlansman earned the filmmaker his first Oscar and was nominated for Best Picture. Lee also directed Da 5 Bloods for Netflix, which was a huge hit critically and features one of Chadwick Boseman's final performances. Lee was also at the helm for the concert movie American Utopia from David Byrne.

There is no word yet on how soon production will begin. However, the report notes that this will be Spike Lee's next project. So it should be happening sooner rather than later. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.