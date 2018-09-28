Director Adam McKay's previously untitled Dick Cheney biopic is now officially titled. The movie, which chronicles the former Vice President to George W. Bush, has simply been titled Vice. This title had been suspected recently, as IMDB has listed that as the title for several weeks now, but Annapurna Pictures, who will distribute the awards season hopeful this winter, made the news official today.

In addition to revealing the title for the Dick Cheney biopic, which features Christian Bale in the title role, the studio also announced that the first trailer will arrive online next week on Wednesday, October 3. We got a few glimpses, thanks to some set photos, of Bale in character previously and it looks like he's made a stunning transformation for the part. Bale is historically very committed to his roles and he gained a lot of weight to play the political figure. It will be very interesting to actually see some footage and to see how Adam McKay is approaching the material.

Vice will explore the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today. In addition to Christian Bale, Adam McKay has assembled an impressive ensemble that includes Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell, Jesse Plemons, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe, Tyler Perry, Justin Kirk, Lisagay Hamilton, Shea Whigham and Eddie Marsan. Rockwell will be playing former president Bush, with Adams playing Lynne Cheney and Carell, a frequent collaborator with McKay, on board as former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. This has Oscars written all over it.

To that point, many of the movies that are expected to be in this year's Oscar race have already screened at various festivals, such as the Toronto International Film Festival, Venice, or they've simply been released theatrically. Vice is one of few movies in the pack that hasn't yet screened at all, alongside the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, the epic Mary Queen of Scots, Robert Zemeckis' Welcome to Marwen and Clint Eastwood's The Mule. It's still unclear when critics will get the chance to weigh in on Vice, but it's scheduled to be released on Christmas Day, which was revealed in the studio's announcement.

This serves as Adam McKay's follow-up to 2015's The Big Short, which went on to find success at the box office and garnered a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. McKay had previously been known best for his comedic work on movies like Anchorman and Step Brothers, but he's turned to more serious efforts such as this as of late. Though, his comedic sensibilities are still present and it will be fascinating to see how much of that he injects into Vice, or if he plays it more straightforward and serious. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way as soon as Annapurna drops it next week.