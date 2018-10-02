The first footage from the upcoming Dick Cheney biopic Vice has arrived online, revealing Christian Bale as the former Vice President. Bale has transformed himself for roles in the past, but he looks downright unrecognizable in what might be his most amazing transformation yet. The tagline that comes along with this brief teaser also makes it clear that this movie won't be shy about showcasing its political slant.

"Some vices are more dangerous than others."

This footage was shared by director Adam McKay on Twitter. The footage itself doesn't give us much in the way of story. It's Dick Cheney walking down a corridor ahead of a very brief montage. Fighter jets blowing by, a fancy dance at a political event and our first look at Sam Rockwell as former president George W. Bush, whom Cheney served under. It will be truly interesting to see these actors with a little more context when the full trailer drops tomorrow.

Vice will explore the story of a Washington insider who quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today. Not only is this movie toplined by Christian Bale in what already looks like it could be a memorable performance, as well as Sam Rockwell who makes for a fascinating choice to play Bush, the cast also includes Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney and Steve Carell as former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. The impressive cast is rounded out by Jesse Plemons, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe, Tyler Perry, Justin Kirk, Lisagay Hamilton, Shea Whigham and Eddie Marsan.

The movie is produced by Megan Ellison, Dede Gardner, Kevin Messick and Jeremy Kleiner, as well as Will Ferrell, a frequent collaborator of Adam McKay's, and none other than Brad Pitt. When news of this biopic first broke, there were those who wondered if McKay would tap Ferrell to play George W. Bush, given that the former SNL cast member used to play the political figure on the sketch series quite memorably. That would have likely been very distracting and McKay decided to go a different way with it. Probably for the better.

This serves as Adam McKay's follow-up to The Big Short which, in addition to being a departure from comedies such as Anchorman and The Other Guys, wound up scoring a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Annapurna Pictures is handling distribution for Vice, which has been given a Christmas Day release date. Not only does that put it in decent position for box office, but it's very much an awards season friendly release and this very much looks like it could be gunning for a few Academy Award nominations. Be sure to check out the trailer tease from Adam McKay's Twitter account and check back with us tomorrow for the full trailer.