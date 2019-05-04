Hollywood, cops, hookers and killer pimps! Director Gary Sherman's 1982 "neon-slime" cult classic Vice Squad is finally coming to Blu-ray this summer! News of this had been leaked previously in some circles earlier this year, but this week Scream Factory made it official. For fans of Savage Streets, 10 to Midnight or Class of 1984, this is a must have.

Season Hubley (Hardcore) stars as Princess, a single mom by day, a Hollywood prostitute by night. A volatile cop, Tom Walsh (Gary Swanson, The Guardian) uses her to trap a sadistic pimp named Ramrod (Wings Hauser, Mutant), who murdered one of her friends. But when Ramrod escapes police custody, Princess is in grave danger. No matter which way she turns, Ramrod is coming for her. Walsh and the entire police force are out looking to catch him. Tonight, the neon slime will be on full display and the city of Los Angeles will explode with furious vengeance and violence.

Early Vice Squad blu-ray notes:

• Blu-ray debut!

• National street date for North America (Region A) is August 13th.

• This will be presented as a Collector's Edition and will come guaranteed with a slipcover in its first three months of release.

• The newly-commissioned artwork pictured comes to us from Joel Robinson (Silent Night Deadly Night, Candyman). This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will feature the original theatrical artwork.

• Extras will be confirmed on a later date but we can aim to pack it. We are working closely with Gary to make it the best as possible.

Pre-orders have begun on Shout! Factory which includes the Blu-ray plus a rolled 18" x 24" poster of the new art. The poster is Shout! Factory and will be made at a limited-run of 500 pieces.