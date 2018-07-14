Love VHS? Love horror movies? Then you're going to love this. The 2017 horror sequel Victor Crowley is coming to the bygone format for collectors eager to get their hands on more black tape.

Broke Horror Fan is known for resurrecting genre favorites on VHS. Now, they have teamed up with Witter Entertainment to bring some of the modern monsters to the nostalgic format. Each release serves as both a limited edition collectible and a fully-functional VHS tape,

The premier installment in the BrokeHorrorFan.com Presents line is Adam Green's Victor Crowley, the fourth installment in the Hatchet franchise. It's on sale now at WitterEntertainment.com with copies priced at $20 and $25.

The 2017 slasher movie makes its VHS debut in a retro-style clamshell case with original artwork by Dark Horse Books artist Will Perkins. The release is officially licensed from Dark Sky Films and ArieScope Pictures, and it is been approved by writer-director Adam Green. There are three covers to choose from: Standard edition (limited to 300), bloody variant (limited to 150), and line art variant (limited to 50; hand-numbered and signed by the artist). Variant editions include a blood-splattered letter from Adam Green to the Hatchet Army members. Comments Green.

"Having lived through both the birth and the death of the 'local video store' era, my horror movie education happened on VHS. Whether you purchase this copy to actually watch or just to display on a shelf as part of your Hatchet collection, I'm confident that you share my nostalgic love for this classic format."

For optimal VHS viewing, the film has been cropped from its original aspect ratio to 4:3 full frame. It is only available in the US and Canada.

In 2007, over forty people were brutally torn to pieces in Louisiana's Honey Island Swamp. Over the past decade, lone survivor Andrew's (Parry Shen) claims that local legend Victor Crowley (Kane Hodder) was responsible for the horrific massacre have been met with great controversy. But when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, Crowley is mistakenly resurrected and Andrew must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past.

The cast of Victor Crowley includes Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th Parts VII-X), Parry Shen (Hatchet), Laura Ortiz (The Hills Have Eyes), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), Brian Quinn (Impractical Jokers), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Chase Williamson (John Dies at the End), Tiffany Shepis (Sharknado 2: The Second One), and Jonah Ray (Mystery Science Theater 3000).

You can check out the three cover variants below. We've included all the artwork available with this VHS, that you can get your bloody little hands on right now. This is certainly an exciting release for horror fans, and who knows what Broke Horror Fan will throw at us next. The excitement and anticipation is sending splinters through our spines. And it hurts.