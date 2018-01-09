The Hatchet franchise is back in a big, bloody way as the new, full-length trailer for Victor Crowley has arrived online. Director Adam Green pulled a fast one over on horror fans late last year by revealing he filmed Hatchet 4 in secret by screening the movie for a crowd of fans. The movie was then taken on a tour around the country, but now those who couldn't make it out to a screening are getting the chance to see it, as the movie is going to be available in just a few short weeks. To hype up the release, we have a super fun and violent new trailer for Victor Crowley which is loaded down with new footage.

Slasher movies aren't huge right now, but Hatchet, even though the movies are very low-budget and campy, has tried to keep the genre alive. Victor Crowley looks like it's doing a fine job and, based on the footage, it looks like this could be one of the best entries in the franchise to date. At the very least, quite a few people are going to die at the hands of famed the swamp monster, and quite a few bad jokes are going to be cracked.

Hatchet 4 is set 10 years after the events of the other movies in the franchise, in which, forty-nine people were brutally torn to pieces in the Louisiana Honey Island Swamp. Andrew Yong, the lone survivor of these brutal events, claims that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the horrific massacre. These claims have been met with great controversy but, as we see in the trailer, he wrote a book about them anyway, which has something of a fanbase. Despite his desire to never return to the swamp, a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy. Victor Crowley is resurrected and Yong, along with a group of survivors from a plane crash, must face the bloodthirsty killer.

Even though the franchise doesn't have much to speak of in the way of box office, Hatchet has been quite successful, relatively speaking. The original movie received two sequels, 2010's Hatchet II and 2013's Hatchet III. The franchise rests on the shoulders of Kane Hodder, who returns as Victor Crowley in the sequel. Hodder is best known for having played Jason in several of more recent Friday the 13th movies.

The cast for the sequel also includes Laura Ortiz (The Hills Have Eyes), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie) and Brian Quinn (Impractical Jokers). Also, Mystery Science Theater 3000 fans may take notice of Jonah Ray, who shows up at the beginning of the trailer. But it doesn't look like he's going to last too long. The movie arrives on Blu-ray/DVD and digital platforms on February 6. Be sure to check out the new Victor Crowley trailer, as well as the Blu-ray box art, courtesy of Dark Sky Films, for yourself below.