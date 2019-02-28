Mattel and MGM are currently developing a movie based on the iconic View-Master toy. No writers or directors have been announced at this time. However, it has been revealed that the movie will be live-action. This is the second project to be announced with MGM and Mattel after revealing earlier this month that they are collaborating on an American Girl movie based on the famous toy dolls. No release date or production start has been announced for the View-Master live-action movie.

The View-Master is a stereoscope toy that has been around for over 75 years. The storytelling tool has been used in a variety of different settings over the years and is now looking at a big screen adaptation. It is unclear just how the device will be utilized in the storyline at this time. Jonathan Glickman, MGM's President, Motion Picture Group had this to say about the View-Master movie.

"View-Master was the first device that allowed families all over the world to escape their reality and take them places they never thought they could go. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Mattel to create a family adventure integrating the old school turn and click stereotypic device with the modern world of virtual reality."

The View-Master has broken into the world of VR over the years, which will be an aspect of the movie. While the VR version of the toy is pretty cool, it's not as great as the original toy in a lot of ways, but mainly because it lacks the simplicity that makes the regular version so universal. While the idea does seem a bit strange for a movie, this isn't the first time that the concept has been in development.

Back in 2009, DreamWorks was working on a View-Master movie with Fringe writer Brad Caleb Kane on board to write the script and Bob Orci and Alex Kurtzman attached to produce. However, nothing ever came of that View-Master project, which brings us to MGM and Mattel's latest announcement. The storyline for the first project involved users getting sucked into the world that they were viewing through the toy, which sounds a bit like the Jumanji franchise. With that being said, it is unclear if MGM and Mattel will keep that story for their upcoming View-Master movie.

Mattel is trying to get into the big screen adaptation world in a big way. In addition to the View-Master and American Doll movies, the toy company is making a Hot Wheels movie and a Barbie movie with actress Margot Robbie attached to star and produce. Mattel movie chief Robbie Brenner has even teased a Magic 8 Ball movie. Plus, they are still trying to get the Masters of the Universe movie off of the ground, which has been in development hell for many years now. Hopefully the View-Master movie doesn't suffer the same fate. Deadline was the first to report the View-Master movie news. Additional information about the project should drop in the coming months.