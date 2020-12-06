Few movie adaptations manage to reach the heights of critical and commercial acclaim to the extent of Peter Jackson's The Lords of the Rings movies based on the iconic fantasy novels by J. R. R. Tolkien. Now Amazon is preparing to follow that formidable legacy with an upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV show. In an interview with NME, actor Viggo Mortensen, who played the role of Aragorn in Jackson's movies, voiced his support for what Amazon is trying to accomplish.

"[Am I worried that] they would try to be like Game Of Thrones and have a certain level of arbitrary violence and stuff like that? I dunno. I know it's J.A. Bayona, who is a Spanish director who's very talented. They are doing it in New Zealand, so I would imagine they would have the benefit of Peter Jackson's advice and maybe some of the crew members. I would think that they have every opportunity to do it right. They have a good example to follow."

Viggo Mortensen was famously committed to his role as Aragorn while making The Lord of the Rings, going full method in his preparation by sleeping and working in Aragorn's ranger costume, and hiking for days through the woods to get to filming locations in full Aragorn get up, including his sword, just to get a real taste of that ranger lifestyle. The Skating Polly fan also formed an intense bond with the horses used in the movies, subsequently buying three of them.

"[The horses] were up for sale once the movies were done. There were the two I'd ridden - a chestnut and then the big bay that Aragorn rides - but I also bought the white horse that Arwen rides in The Fellowship Of The Ring when she's being chased through the forest by the Black Riders. The person who did that spectacular bit of riding was a stuntwoman who I ended up becoming friends with. I knew how much she liked that horse, so I bought it for her. That one is still around, but the other two have passed away. They were of a certain age already when we were shooting and that's 20 years ago now."

While two decades have passed since the The Lord of the Rings trilogy was made, the movies have managed to stand the test of time. Fans continue to pore over the world of Tolkien that Jackson brought so spectacularly to life on the big screen. But it seems there is one particular scene that Mortensen is a fan of, that no one has ever seen.

"There was a scene that we shot as a sort of memory flashback. It was from the courtship days when he first met Arwen - and we shot it just before we were taking a break so I was clean-shaven and prettied up. They'd tried to make me look as young as possible. I had different hair and I was dressed like an elf. It was a scene from the book where they're walking in this flowery meadow. It was a beautiful sequence but obviously it wasn't needed for the movie. I've never seen it but I enjoyed shooting that scene. It'd be nice to see it actually, it's not in the extended editions either."

