Game of Thrones' final season won't debut on HBO until mid-2019 or later. So fans hungry for more episodes are having to look elsewhere for their fix. Perhaps Viking Destiny will help shorten the wait, just a little bit. Or, perhaps, it will just make the wait seem that much longer. Today, Saban has dropped both the trailer and poster for this action epic.

In Viking Destiny, a Viking Princess is forced to flee her kingdom after being framed for the murder of her father, the King. Under the guidance of the God Odin, she travels the world gaining wisdom and building the army she needs to win back her throne.

Viking Destiny has assembled quite the acting ensemble with a cast headlined by the great Terence Stamp. Joining him on screen are Ann Demetriou, Will Mellor, Ian Beattie, Martyn Ford and Paul Freeman. Viking Destiny will be coming to theaters on October 5, while also getting a simultaneous On Demand release for all you lazy Viking warriors too unmotivated to get off the couch and support cinema.

The movie is written and directed by David L.G. Hughes. He made his directorial debut with the much loved, yet barely seen crime thriller Hard Boiled Sweets. The movie gained a bit of notoriety when it was released in 2012, but didn't quite capture the American zeitgeist by the tail. That could all change with his work in Viking Destiny, which was produced by Hughes alongside Andee Ryder.

This thrilling historical fantasy adventure isn't rated, which means we could be getting 90 straight minutes of hardcore action. Or it just means that the producers were too lazy and cheap to run the movie by the MPAA before release.

The movie is graced by the presence of Terence Stamp, who is a genre legend. He starred as General Zod in 1978's Superman and reprised the role in Superman 2. He played John Tunstall in the greatest American Western of the 80s, Young Guns, and he's part of Star Wars history, portraying Chancellor Valorum in the prequel trilogy. Here, he plays the God Odin.

Saban has delivered the first trailer, which you can watch in all its glory below. They've also gone above and beyond the call of duty with their poster for this thing. It's a gorgeous look at what to expect in this epic tale of swords and magic. Take a look, and then be sure to mark your calendar for October. We're not getting any Game of Thrones episodes this year, so this might just be the next best thing.