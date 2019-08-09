What do you get when you take stars from two of the biggest horror movies from the past decade and put them in the same movie as star-crossed lovers? You get Villains from directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. Today, we have a first look at the two main leads along with the just announced release date for what is sure to be a modern day genre classic.

The big release date announcement for Villains has arrived. Starring Bill Skarsgård and Maika Monroe, the thriller will hit theaters nationwide starting September 20th. The movie is coming from Gunpowder & Sky's horror brand Alter. The film is written and directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, and also features Jeffrey Donovan and Kyra Sedgwick.

Villains made its World Premiere to rave reviews earlier this year at SXSW. A new still of the film is also included below. Here is the official synopsis as it arrives direct from the offices of Alter.

Mickey and Jules are lovers on the run, headed southbound for a fresh start in the Sunshine State. When their car dies after a gas station robbery, they break into a nearby house looking for a new set of wheels. What they find instead is a dark secret and a sweet-as-pie pair of homeowners who will do anything to keep it from getting out.

Villains is Co-Produced by BRON Studios, Star Thrower Entertainment, Creative Wealth Media Finance & The Realm Films. The runtime comes in at a stealthy 89 minutes, which by some standards is the absolute perfect runtime for a movie of this nature. The contents that lie within have not yet been rated by the MPAA and it's possible that the movie will go out into theaters without a rating attached.

Bill Skarsgård is most known for his breakout role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the blockbuster horror hit IT and will return to reprise the iconic character this September in IT Chapter Two. Maika Monroe is perhaps best known for her breakout role in the horror hit It Follows. Together they are the new face of modern terror.

Alter is Gunpowder & Sky's horror brand that explores the human condition through warped perspectives. Having just launched in Q3 2018, the growing library of exclusive Alter content includes more than 200 films and series from the most innovative minds in the genre. With nearly 2M fans/subscribers across social platforms, Alter's community is rapidly growing.

Recent feature film releases include Summer of 84 (Sundance 2018); Cam (Netflix), winner of multiple awards at Fantasia Fest 2018 and produced in partnership with Blumhouse; Family Blood (Netflix); Like Share Follow and Totem for HBO; and BAFTA-nominated short The Blue Door, now in development at Steven Spielberg's Amblin. Other favorites include: Hounds of Love (Hulu) and Tragedy Girls (Hulu).

Upcoming studio projects include the series 50 States of Fear with Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi, executive produced by genre legend Sam Raimi. Key strategies in 2019 include: releasing multiple series and films on key networks and in theaters, accelerating lter content offering, and increasing the community of Alter fans - including established and emerging creators - globally.