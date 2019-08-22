The trailer for Villains has dropped and it looks like an unexpected dark comedy hit. IT Chapter Two actor Bill Skarsgard shifts gears from playing Pennywise the Dancing Clown for a new role in the killer crime comedy, which seems to switch things up a lot in an effort to keep viewers on their toes while watching the movie. Right from the start, it's evident that the Villains trailer is trying to promote something very different from what we're all used to seeing in theaters and it's refreshing.

Villains revolves around Mickey and Jules, who are lovers on the run and headed southbound for a fresh start in the Sunshine State. However, things don't go as planned when their car dies after a successful gas station robbery. The couple ends up breaking into a nearby house looking for a new getaway car. Instead, they find a family's dark secret in the basement and run into the homeowners who will do anything to keep their secret from getting out. From the looks of things, the homeowners have some pretty interesting ways to keep Mickey and Jules around and they really will do anything.

Early reviews for Villains have been positive, with many critics praising the surprising and enjoyable experience of watching the story unfold. It's also been called "laugh-out-loud funny" by more than one person, which is also evident in the trailer for the movie. Bill Skarsgard doing humor is a quick left turn from playing the demonic clown in IT Chapter Two, though there definitely is some dark humor floating around in there too. Along with the humor, there are a lot of tense moments to balance everything out and keep viewers on the edge of their seat, while seeing just how crazy things will get for Mickey and Jules.

Villains premiered at SXSW earlier this year and left a lasting impression on those who were lucky enough to have been able to check it out. Gunpowder & Sky acquired distribution rights after the premiere and have the dark comedy set to hit theaters this fall. Principal photography started in New York in March 2018 and later wrapped that following April. Bill Skarsgård also has IT Chapter Two coming next month, which means he'll undoubtedly be in the number one movie in the country at the beginning of the month as his Pennywise character wreaks havoc on the adult Losers' Club. He'll then appear in Villains at the end of September.

Villains hits theaters on September 20th and was written and directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. In addition to Bill Skarsgard, the movie also stars Maika Monroe, Jeffrey Donovan, and Kyra Sedgwick. It's co-produced by Bron Studios, Star Thrower Entertainment, Creative Wealth Media Finance, and The Realm Films. You can watch the trailer for Villains below, thanks to the Alter YouTube channel.