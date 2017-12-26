There's a new champion in town. 2017 was a very good year for Vin Diesel, as the movies he was featured in all did big business at the box office. So just how good was it? Somewhat surprisingly, Vin Diesel is the highest-grossing actor at the box office in 2017. He managed to edge out other massive stars like his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot for the top spot this year.

The biggest earner for Vin Diesel, and Dwayne Johnson in 2017, was The Fate of the Furious. The eighth movie in the Fast and Furious franchise brought in a grand total of $1.23 billion at the worldwide box office, the second highest of any movie this year. The only movie that managed to bring in more was Beauty and the Beast with $1.263 billion. That, combined with the box office from XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, which brought in $346.1 million worldwide, puts Vin Diesel at the top of the list. All told, Diesel brought in $1.6 billion at the box office in 2017.

It's worth noting that this list does not take into account his voice work as Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Were that the case, his total would go up significantly, as the sequel made $863.7 million at the box office. However, his on-screen co-star Chris Pratt, who reprised his role as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 managed to crack the list with that movie alone, coming in at number 8. For that matter, the list was absolutely dominated by those who starred in this year's big comic book movies.

The list also features Chris Hemsworth at number 8, largely thanks to Thor: Ragnarok and Tom Holland at number 7, because Spider-Man: Homecoming was such a huge hit. As far as comic book movie actors go through, Gal Gadot is a cut above the rest. The actress, thanks to her turn as the beloved DC Comics character in both Wonder Woman and Justice League, came in at number three, with a grand total of $1.4 billion.

Emma Watson was right on her tail with $1.3 billion, largely thanks to Beauty and the Beast. Even though it was a flop, The Circle helped notch up that total a tiny bit. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is still raking in the dough at the box office, helped land Daisy Ridley and John Boyega on the list as well, at the 6 and 10 spots, respectively. And, somehow, Johnny Depp is still in the top five, thanks to Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Murder on the Orient Express. You can check out the full list of the top 10, courtesy of Forbes, for yourself below.

Top-Grossing Actors of 2017

1. Vin Diesel ($1.6 billion)

2. Dwayne Johnson ($1.5 billion)

3. Gal Gadot ($1.4 billion}

4. Emma Watson ($1.3 billion)

5. Johnny Depp ($1.1 billion)

6. Daisy Ridley ($1.08 billion)

7. Tom Holland ($888 million)

8. Chris Pratt ($864 million)

9. Chris Hemsworth ($845 million}

10. John Boyega ($815 million)