With F9, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, getting its release date pushed back by a year, Vin Diesel fans will have to wait a while to see him in his Dominic Toretto avatar. But the actor is using the downtime to work on another one of his passions: music. During an interview with James Corden, the host asked if there was a Vin Diesel music album possibly on the horizon, and the actor responded with great enthusiasm:

"Yes, there is! Yes, there is. I can't help it. I gotta be honest with you James. My kids love it when I sing. They love it so much. It's kind of like J.R.R. Tolkien, he started telling his kids little stories about hobbits and next thing you know, he went on to Lord of the Rings. I have a little bit of that in me."

For fans of Diesel's action avatar who might be surprised to see the actor spring a Tolkien reference, let it be known that Vin Diesel is a huge fantasy enthusiast and an avid Dungeons and Dragons player. In fact, his 2015 action film The Last Witch Hunter was based on a character from his D&D campaigns.

Aside from making action films, Diesel has a variety of other interests. He was a breakdancer early on in his career. He has also recorded snippets of himself singing popular melodies over the years and posted them on social media. Just last year his rendition of Peter Capaldi's Someone you loved was a huge hit when he posted the video on Instagram.

It now seems these musical interludes were all building up to a bigger ambition that Diesel has to create his own album of original songs. He further elaborated on just how much his music means to him to Corden.

"Oh my god. I wish I could play all the music for you. I'm really lucky to have some really original great music. Nothing in the world is better than seeing my four-year-old daughter walking around the house singing these songs that she hears me play at the house. It's the most beautiful thing in the world. Sometimes, they can't see the movies I make... To be able to share that, there is nothing more beautiful than that."

So don't be surprised if you see a new album on the charts soon featuring music by Vin Diesel, or the actor joining Corden for an episode of Carpool Karaoke. For now, despite the postponement of F9, Diesel is keeping himself busy with promotions for his recently released superhero film Bloodshot. The action-packed adaption of a Valiant comic series sees the actor in the role of Ray Garrison, a US marine who dies in the line of duty and is resurrected as a cybernetically enhanced avenger.

However, despite Diesel's best efforts, the movie saw lackluster box-office numbers due to most audiences staying away from theaters in the wake of the Coronavirus panic.