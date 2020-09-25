Vin Diesel has just launched a music career with his first single titled Feel Like I Do. This is not a gimmick. It does not appear to be a publicity stunt. It isn't even for the soundtrack of any of his upcoming movies. The Fast & Furious star has opted to share his musical talents with the world on their own merits. The single, which is out now, effectively makes Diesel a pop musician, in addition to being a huge blockbuster movie star.

The song, produced by DJ Kygo, was unquestionably made with modern consumers of pop music in mind. It is big and synthy, with Vin Diesel's bass-heavy voice accompanying the arrangement. It is an emotional song and one that does feel like it could make its way on the radio without anyone having to think twice about it being sung by a guy known primarily for his work in action movie franchises. Diesel, taking to Instagram, had this to say.

"For so long, I have been promising to release music... encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud."

Similarly, Jeremy Renner started a pop music career following his turn as Hawkeye in The Avengers franchise. And Vin Diesel most certainly isn't the first actor to make the transition to music. Not by a long shot. Diesel also shared the cover art for the single, which is a close up of his smiling face. The song is the first release on Kygo's new record label. Vin Diesel popped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to debut the single. In a pre-recorded message, Diesel had this to say.

"I am blessed that in a year where I would normally be on a movie set, as you know that's not possible, I have another creative outlet. Another way to show you, or share with you, my heart. To that end, one of the people that first believed in me was Kygo."

Vin Diesel was supposed to have one of the biggest box office hits of the year with Fast & Furious 9, officially titled F9. The ninth entry in the long-running series had originally been set to arrive in May but was pushed to April 2021 as theaters began closing in the U.S. and around the world. Diesel also starred in Bloodshot, which was set to possibly be the start of a new franchise. However, the movie had its box office run cut short as movie theaters shut down as well.

It hasn't been revealed if Vin Diesel has plans to release a full album or if this was more of a one-and-done experiment. No music video has been released yet but that could change at some point in the future. Diesel is set to return as Dom again in Fast & Furious 10, in addition to reprising his role as the voice of Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Feel Like I Do is available now to stream on Apple Music or Spotify.