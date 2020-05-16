There are certain tags that get attached to various genres of cinema that can be very hard to shake off. Rom-coms are considered shallow. Slasher films are raked over the coals for their misogyny. And superhero movies are seen as oversimplified kid-friendly fare. Westworld actor Vincent Cassel seems to really believe in that last stereotype, as he explained in a recent interview his reason for not working in that genre.

"Honestly, these are not movie movies I watch anymore. When they came up with the technology and the fact that suddenly Iron Man or Spider-Man could look real and not tacky in the special effects, I was interested. Then, it became normal. I was a big fan of the comics at the time when I was a kid. Nowadays, I think these are movies for kids, really. And even though I still have a part of me who's a kid, I would say no. I wouldn't watch it."

The fact that the majority of superhero films are inspired by comic books, and try to stay faithful to the bright, underwear-over-spandex aesthetic of the medium to various degrees, has led many film industry professionals to dismiss the entire genre as only suitable for kids and manchildren. Martin Scorses famously echoed that sentiment last year, and Vincent Cassel seems to share his views.

Interestingly, while Cassel is no fan of superheroes, the filmmakers behind the biggest superhero films of all time, the Russo Brothers, are fans of his. As evidenced by their online film discussion group, Russo Bros Pizza Film School, which recently chose one of Cassel's early breakout hits, La Haine to be featured and analyzed in their first episode. Perhaps a collaboration between Cassel and the Russo brothers could someday result in a superhero flick because as the actor states, it would take a talented filmmaker and a role that has something different to offer for him to give the genre a chance.

"Maybe if you had a great villain and it's done with by somebody who's really intelligent and talented enough to give it a twist so it doesn't look like a movie for kids, then maybe I would do it. But otherwise, no. The few approaches that I had, I felt like it would have been a long time commitment for something that I wouldn't even watch to the end.

Cassel refused to divulge which parts he had been offered in a superhero movie before, but considering the size of the MCU and the number of famous names it features, it is safe to say the Marvel juggernaut probably approached the actor for a role at some point.

While Cassel isn't inclined to be in a superhero flick any time soon, he recently finished telling his own sci-fi story of supervillanery with the third season of Westworld, which explores the evolution of artificial intelligence into something humanlike, and the ensuing complications. Cassel plays the role of Engerraund Serac, the richest man in the world, and the main antagonist of the entire season. This comes from Inverse.