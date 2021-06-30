Vincent D'Onofrio is drawing a lot of praise from fans in honor of the chameleon actor's 62nd birthday. Having appeared in vastly different roles in movies and television over the past several decades, Vincent D'Onofrio is one of the most talented actors of today. These days, he is especially popular for his role as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in the hit Marvel series Daredevil on Netflix. His performance has been praised as among the best we've ever seen from any actor in the MCU.

Of course, that's just one of many, many roles where people will know D'Onofrio from, even if they may not have always connected that it's the same person. Stanley Kubrick fans will certainly remember D'Onofrio's iconic performance as Leonard "Gomer Pyle" Lawrence in the classic war drama Full Metal Jacket. Some of his other roles, none of which have anything in common, include playing Edgar the Bug in Men in Black, police detective Robert Goren in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and aspiring dinosaur weaponizer Vic Hoskins in Jurassic World.

Fans have been sending praise and well wishes to D'Onofrio for his birthday with the actor turning 62 years old. One tweet from a fan reads, "A very Happy Birthday today to the legend that is the actor, producer, and director Vincent D'Onofrio."

A very Happy Birthday today to the legend that is the actor, producer, and director Vincent D'Onofrio @vincentdonofriopic.twitter.com/HQDwEUFew7 — Mark Wilkins (@MarkWil67206795) June 30, 2021

Including a handful of photos from the movie, another fan used the opportunity to praise a lesser-known performance of the actor with a tweet that reads: "It's Vincent D'Onofrio's birthday today. I would like to take the time to direct you to my fave movie of his: The Whole Wide World. Derived from the memoirs of Novelyn Price, the movie tells about her relationship with Robert E. Howard during the months leading to his suicide."

It's Vincent D'Onofrio's birthday today. I would like to take the time to direct you to my fave movie of his: The Whole Wide World. Derived from the memoirs of Novelyn Price, the movie tells about her relationship with Robert E. Howard during the months leading to his suicide. pic.twitter.com/hR3rX8zR8w — Jesse White (@Jesswhitecomic) June 30, 2021

"Happy 62nd Birthday to Vincent D'Onofrio, who always understand the assignment!" tweets another fan.

Happy 62nd Birthday to Vincent D'Onofrio, who always understand the assignment! pic.twitter.com/8YcFqgC6rl — Hector J. Navarro (@HectorNavarro_) June 30, 2021

The love hasn't gone unnoticed from the actor. Flooded with support from his fans, D'Onofrio thanked everyone with a message that read, "Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes!"

Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes!!!! — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) June 30, 2021

There have long been rumors of Marvel Studios bringing in the Daredevil character for other Marvel projects. No plan to bring back D'Onofrio as Kingpin has yet been officially announced, but he has said he'd be up for returning to the role. Many fans have also campaigned for his return as Kingpin as well, regardless of which other project in the MCU it might be, as his turn in the role was so memorable.

In recent years, D'Onofrio appeared in movies like Rings, Death Wish, and The Kid. He also stars in the Epix series Godfather of Harlem and had roles in other shows like Emerald City, Ghost Wars, and Ratched. D'Onofrio will also appear as the reverend Jerry Falwell in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and has a role in an upcoming drama from Nora Fingscheidt alongside Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, and Aisling Franciosi.

Happy, happy birthday to Vincent D'Onofrio! If you want to watch some of his work to celebrate, you clearly have no shortage of options to choose from, regardless of the genre you're looking for. You can also see what other fans are saying on Twitter.

Happy Birthday 🎂 to a man we hope to see in the MCU 🙌

The true Kingpin, the only Wilson Fisk, the inimitable Vincent D'Onofrio! 🎉#VincentDonofrio#SaveDaredevil#WilsonFisk#HappyBirthdayVincentDonofriopic.twitter.com/dC5Xh5L9Zj — The Marvelous Madames (@MARVELMadames) June 30, 2021

Vincent D’Onofrio is celebrating a birthday today. His #Kingpin portrayal needs to go down as one of the best villains in a series ever.#BringBackKingpinpic.twitter.com/HDwNN4cLXD — Countdown City Geekcast (@CCG_Podcast) June 30, 2021

Happy Birthday to Vincent D’Onofrio, one of my all-time favorite actors - marvelous poet too! ❤️ https://t.co/ycmqoTB2hU — Bonnie Barnard (@bonniebarnard) June 30, 2021

Happy 62nd birthday to Vincent D'Onofrio!



Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Daredevil (2015-2018)

Ed Wood (1994)

BoJack Horseman (2014-2020) pic.twitter.com/sebYciAo70 — Ahmed (@ahmed193A) June 30, 2021