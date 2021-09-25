It's hard to say if and when we will ever see Vincent D'Onofrio suit back up in the white tuxedo as Wilson Fisk, but the moment can't come soon enough if you were to ask him. For three seasons on the hit Netflix series Daredevil, D'Onofrio expertly played the supervillain also known as Kingpin. The Marvel shows on Netflix are said to be canonical to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but as of now, Kingpin hasn't been seen in the MCU since.

Some fans believe this is going to change very soon. There are rumors that Vincent D'Onofrio will be back as Kingpin in the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney+. The actor only fueled this speculation when he liked some posts on Twitter suggesting that the character would return on the show. There have also been theories that Wilson Fisk could appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home if not in Hawkeye.

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Vincent D'Onofrio suggested he's flattered by the fan support for the idea. He also leaves no doubt that he's up for reprising the role by mentioning just how "badly" he wants to play Kingpin again. The actor also gives what can be seen as another denial that he's actively involved in any current projects, however, by noting that he's still waiting for the call to return. As the actor puts it:

"I do take it as a compliment. I so badly want to play that character again. I love that character. I just have to wait for Marvel to ask me. I think it's very clear that I would, and the fans know that I would jump at the chance to play again. I just need to be asked."

Even if Vincent D'Onofrio is not involved with any current Marvel Studios projects, the actor still may find it difficult to get his fans to believe it. Other actors rumored for big returns in the MCU have also been consistent with their denials, but it hasn't done much to quell the rumors. Andrew Garfield has flat out denied the rumors that he will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it's widely believed that he's in it. D'Onofrio's Daredevil co-star Charlie Cox has also denied similar rumors.

"My answer is no comment; I don't know what's going to happen. I genuinely don't know," Cox told Forbes, continuing to deny his involvement. "If there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don't want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances. The people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or they hear what I say or blah, blah, blah... maybe that influences it. I don't know, I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about their desire for me to come back and maybe in the future that might happen, and that would be great. Who knows? We'll see."

Charlie Cox has also said he hopes to see Jon Bernthal and Krysten Ritter return as The Punisher and Jessica Jones, respectively. Both of those actors have also said they'd be happy to revisit those roles. With so much talent from the Netflix Marvel shows eager to return, it seems to just be a matter of time. This news comes to us from Screen Rant.