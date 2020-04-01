Sad news today as it is being reported that James Bond and Superman actor Vincent Marzello has passed away at the age of 68. The tragic announcement came from Marzello's wife, Lorelei King, who broke the news of the actor's passing on Tuesday morning.

"The love of my life, my darling husband Vincent Marzello, died this morning. To those who knew him, I'm sorry to post this news rather than contact you personally, but I am overwhelmed. My heart is broken."

Though she did not share any details surrounding the death of her husband, she let friends and supporters know that he had passed on via a post on social media. Despite an official cause of death not being given, it has been reported that Marzello was being treated for cancer in 2009. Following his successful treatment, he was diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Vincent Marzello was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, back in 1951, and began his acting career in the mid-1970s, first appearing in the TV series The Brothers, a British television series, produced and shown on the BBC between 1972 and 1976. He then followed that up with a number of fairly minor roles on the small screen before he decided to make the leap to the big screen and motion pictures.

Marzello appeared twice in the James Bond franchise, the first time as an unnamed crewman in 1977's The Spy Who Loved Me which starred Roger Moore as the iconic secret agent. His second appearance in the hugely popular Bond series was in the role of Culpepper in 1983's "unofficial" Bond flick Never Say Never Again starring Sean Connery.

Marzello then bounced back and forth between movies and television, alternating guest roles with bit parts in several high-profile releases including Richard Donner's comic book outing Superman starring Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel.

In addition to his work in the James Bond franchise, Marzello also appeared as Luke's Father in director Nicolas Roeg's dark fantasy comedy The Witches, the 1990 adaptation of Roald Dahl's 1983 novel of the same name. During the 90s, Marzello also appeared in movies such as A Kid in King Arthur's Court, The Fragile Heart and the ode to 1970's glam rock, Velvet Goldmine starring Ewan McGregor and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

More recently, Marzello has lent his voice to several different animations and video game projects, with the most prominent being that of the U.S. version of beloved children's show Bob the Builder, in which he voiced the characters Robert and Farmer Pickles. Sadly, Marzello isn't the only name behind Bob the Builder to pass away in recent weeks. William Dufris, who voiced the titular construction worker in the series, died earlier this month at the age of 62. Dufris passed away on March 24 from complications of cancer which was announced by Pocket Universe Productions, the company he co-founded.

Marzello's last credited role was in the family fantasy series The Magical Music Box. He is survived by his wife, actress Lorelei King. May he rest in peace. This comes to us from Lorelei King's Twitter account.

